Softbank to lend employees up to US$20 billion

Bloomberg

Softbank Group Corp is planning to lend as much as US$20 billion to its employees to buy stakes in its second venture capital fund following the success of a US$100 billion fund to invest in tech start-ups, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The second Vision Fund aims to raise US$108 billion, Softbank said earlier.

In addition to its employees, it is also expected to collect money from Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) and the sovereign wealth fund of Kazakhstan. It has also won support from Japanese financial institutions, with seven identified as signing memorandums of understanding to participate.

Softbank founder and chief executive officer Masayoshi Son might account for half of the employee investment pool, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter who it did not identify.

Son has a net worth of US$16.9 billion, making him Japan’s second-richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Softbank also said earlier that it is committing US$38 billion in capital itself to the fund.

Earlier this month, Softbank reported first-quarter profit that beat the highest analyst estimate with valuation gains from Vision Fund investments such as Slack Technologies Inc, which went public in June, hotel chain OYO Rooms and food-delivery app DoorDash Inc. The gains were offset by a ￥195.3 billion (US$1.8 billion) decline in the fair value of holdings including Uber Technologies Inc.

Softbank also said the Vision Fund held 81 investments worth about US$66.3 billion. Softbank in June disclosed the first fund had earned 62 percent returns so far.

About five or six companies from the fund will list by March next year, Son said earlier.