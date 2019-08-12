Staff writer, with agencies

EQUITIES

Taiwan’s weighting lowered

Global index provider MSCI Inc last week cut Taiwan’s weighting in its Emerging Markets Index by 0.27 percentage points to 10.71 percent and lowered its weighting in the All-Country Asia ex-Japan Index by 0.17 percentage points to 12.71 percent, but left its weighting in the All-Country World Index unchanged at 1.28 percent. The changes are to take effect after the market closes on Aug. 28, MSCI said on Thursday. The Financial Supervisory Commission forecast that about US$1.1 billion in foreign funds would exit the local markets after the adjustments.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

Reserves hit record high

Taiwan’s foreign-exchange reserves reached a record NT$467.23 billion (US$14.90 billion) at the end of last month, largely due to higher returns on the central bank’s investment portfolio, the bank’s data showed on Monday last week. The figure rose US$261 million, or 0.06 percent, from a month earlier, according to data compiled by the bank. The holdings of Taiwanese stocks, bonds and New Taiwan dollar-denominated deposits by foreign investors totaled US$376.8 billion at the end of last month, up from US$367.9 billion at the end of June.

BANKING

HSBC Holdings official quits

HSBC Holdings PLC’s greater China chief executive Helen Wong (黃碧娟) is leaving, a bank spokeswoman said on Friday, the second senior departure last week after the ousting of group chief executive officer John Flint. Wong’s role is to be dropped and Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and China are to be run by the respective country heads, the spokeswoman said. Wong also resigned as chairwoman of HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀).