Four firms win approval for returning investment proposals, MOEA confirms

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Another four Taiwanese companies are returning after the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) approved their applications yesterday to participate in a government program to encourage investment.

So far this year, 106 applications have been approved, with investment totaling NT$537 billion (US$17.12 billion) and 45,700 job opportunities created, the ministry said.

Printed circuit board maker Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) is one of the four approved yesterday, the ministry said, adding that it plans to invest more than NT$26.5 billion by producing 2.5D advanced IC substrate at a plant in Taoyuan’s Guishan District (龜山).

The investment is to create an estimated 700 job opportunities, the ministry added.

Contract electronics maker Qisda Corp (佳世達) plans to invest NT$2.6 billion by setting up a smart production plant in Guishan, as well as adding production lines for display panel-related components and optoelectronics, the ministry said, adding that the plan is expected to provide more than 900 jobs.

Ta-i Technology Co (大毅), a manufacturer of surface-mount chip resistors, plans to invest NT$2 billion to expand its plant in Taoyuan’s Lujhu District (蘆竹), the ministry said.

The investment aims to increase production of automotive electronics, industrial precision resistors and electrical current sensors among other things, the ministry said, adding that it would generate 140 jobs.

Taiwan Semiconductor Co Ltd (台灣半導體), which specializes in discrete devices and power management ICs, is to invest NT$1.5 billion to expand its plant in Yilan County and purchase high-end machinery to improve its manufacturing process, it said, adding that it would provide 60 job opportunities.

The ministry also approved applications by two small or medium-sized enterprises to invest in the nation.

Tainan-based Hong Zong Biotechnology Co Ltd (鴻仲生技) plans to invest an estimated NT$300 million to establish a plant at the Hsinchi Industrial Park (新吉工業區) in Tainan and recruit about 20 local professionals, the ministry said.

Taoyuan-based eChem Solutions Corp (新應材), which specializes in chemical materials used in flat panels, is to invest more than NT$900 million to set up a plant in southern Taiwan while expanding an existing one in northern Taiwan, it said.

The company is to add 80 jobs, the ministry said.