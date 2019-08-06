Wowprime eyes more outlets in Taiwan this year

By Kwan Shin-han / Staff reporter

Restaurant chain operator Wowprime Corp (王品) plans to open 10 more outlets this year to increase its number of stores in Taiwan to more than 290.

The company, known for its Wang Steak (王品台塑牛排) and Tasty (西堤) restaurant chains, is focusing on opening restaurants with higher margins as competition in the local market continues to increase, it said.

Wowprime plans to shut one CookBeef (酷必) fried steak house this year after closing its Zhabeef (乍牛) steak rice chain last month.

“We plan to open four more 12 Sabu (石二鍋) hot pot restaurants and two Mini 12 Sabu (迷你石二鍋) outlets in the second half of this year,” a public relations official said, quoting finance division executive director Qiu Jian-lun (邱建綸) at a media gathering in Taipei yesterday.

The company also plans to launch a new Xiang Duck (享鴨) restaurant and another Chinhuajiao (青花驕) spicy hot pot outlet in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋) this year, he said.

A new 12 Sabu Classic Fresh (石二鍋經典Fresh) flagship restaurant is to start business this week in Taichung, with 80 seats and an area selling take-out food and vegetables from local farms, Wowprime said.

Per-customer transactions at 12 Sabu Classic Fresh are about NT$440, compared with NT$220 at other 12 Sabu outlets, the official said.

In China, the company plans to open more restaurants to boost the number to more than 140 by the end of this year, including six new Wu Yu (舞漁) Japanese grilled cuisine outlets, he said.