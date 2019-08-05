Property sales rise with approach of Ghost Month

Staff writer, with CNA

Residential and commercial property transactions in the six special municipalities last month rose 20 percent from June and 17 percent year-on-year to 22,949 units, a three-and-a-half-year high, as home buyers rushed to enter the market ahead of Ghost Month.

Taiwanese consumers tend not to make big-ticket purchases — such as vehicles and homes — in Ghost Month, the seventh month of the year on the lunar calendar, in an effort to avoid bad luck.

Ghost Month started on Thursday and runs through Aug. 29.

Transactions in Taipei rose 18 percent on a monthly basis and 6 percent from a year earlier to 2,875 units, with Zhongshan (中山), Daan (大安), Beitou (北投), Xinyi (信義), Datong (大同) and Nangang (南港) districts recording higher sales, government statistics show

In New Taipei City, 5,985 units were sold, an increase of 20 percent from June and 8 percent from a year earlier, with Tamsui (淡水), Jhonghe (中和) and Banciao (板橋) districts ending up as the top three markets, the statistics showed.

Transactions in Taoyuan reached 4,054 units, up 18.1 percent from June and 22.6 percent from a year earlier, while Taichung saw 4,540 units sold, up 37 percent and 34.5 percent respectively, Tainan saw increases of 18 percent and 24.5 percent with its 2,253 units; and Kaohsiung’s 3,242 units were an increase of 6.4 percent and 10.8 percent.

In the first seven months of this year, total transactions in the six cities rose 8.2 percent from a year earlier to 133,171 units, the statistics showed.