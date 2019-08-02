Agencies

MANUFACTURING

Eurozone output slumps

Manufacturing in the eurozone shrank for a sixth month at the start of the third quarter, dragged down by Germany’s worst slump in seven years. The downbeat figures come in the wake of reports showing slower economic growth in France, Spain and the eurozone, with Italy stagnating. IHS Markit said its eurozone manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell to 46.5 last month from 47.6 in June. In Germany, the factory gauge fell to 43.2 from 45 in June. A measure of export orders dropped to the lowest since 2009. The manufacturing weakness is apparent across the region, with output falling in Italy, France, Spain, Ireland and Austria.

STEEL

Top maker cuts forecast

ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker, yesterday revised down its forecast for global steel demand, with a sharper reduction now envisaged in Europe due to a lean automotive market. The Luxembourg-based company said it expects global apparent steel consumption, which includes inventory changes, to rise between 0.5 and 1.5 percent this year, from a previous forecast of 1 to 1.5 percent. The company also reported a second-quarter core profit of US$1.56 billion, slightly above its compiled consensus of US$1.53 billion, but down from US$1.65 billion in the first quarter.

BANKING

Barclays earnings surge

Net income nearly quadrupled at Barclays PLC in the first half of the year on reduced litigation costs, helping compensate for difficult conditions in retail and investment banking. Net profit of ￡2.1 billion (US$2.5 billion) was a stellar improvement, but when heavy legal costs it suffered in the same period last year are stripped out, earnings slid 15 percent. Last year, the company was hit by a huge US$2 billion fine to resolve a US fraud case involving mortgage derivatives, as well as the costs of settling claims of mis-selling consumer credit insurance in the UK.

AUTOMAKERS

BMW profit dips on spending

Luxury automaker BMW AG yesterday said its net profit fell 29 percent to 1.48 billion euros (US$1.63 billion) in the second quarter from a year earlier as profits were reduced by higher spending on revamping factories and on new technologies such as battery-only cars and smartphone-based services. The company said vehicle sales rose 1.5 percent to 647,500, helped by its BMW Brilliance (華晨寶馬) joint venture in China, and revenue increased 2.9 percent to 25.7 billion euros. The automaker said that it was sticking with its profit forecast for the year.

CONGLOMERATES

Weak demand hits Siemens

Industrial equipment and technology company Siemens AG yesterday said its net profit slipped 6 percent in the past quarter, as weaker demand for factory automation from the auto and machine-building sectors hit earnings. Net profit eased to 1.134 billion euros in the April-June quarter, the company’s fiscal third, from the year-earlier period. Revenue rose 4 percent to 21.27 billion euros. The company’s order backlog hit a record high of 144 billion euros, led by sharp growth in its renewable energy business, which took in two orders for offshore wind farms in Taiwan totaling 2.3 billion euros, and by a 1.2 billion euro order for high-speed trains and maintenance in Russia.