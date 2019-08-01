Samsung profit slumps as chip market weakens

AFP, SEOUL

The world’s biggest smartphone and memorychip maker, Samsung Electronics Co, yesterday reported second-quarter net profit slumping by more than half in the face of a weakening chip market, and as a trade row builds between Seoul and Tokyo.

Net profit in the three months to June were 5.18 trillion won (US$4.38 billion), down 53 percent year-on-year, Samsung said in a statement.

Operating profits plunged 56 percent to 6.6 trillion won in the second quarter, the firm said, while sales fell 4 percent to 56.13 trillion won.

“The weakness and price declines in the memory chip market persisted ... despite a limited recovery in demand,” it said.

In mobile phones, it achieved “stronger shipments on new mass-market models, but was overall weighed down by slower sales of flagship models and increased marketing expenses,” it added.

Samsung earlier this year launched its top-end S10 5G smartphone after South Korea won the global race to commercially launch the world’s first nationwide 5G network.

However, in April it was embarrassingly forced to delay the release of its new and hotly anticipated Galaxy Fold smartphones after reviewers provided with early devices reported screen problems within days of use.

A simmering dispute between South Korea and Japan, which has seen Tokyo impose restrictions on chemical exports crucial to the South’s world-leading chip and smartphone companies, is also expected to affect Samsung’s key products.

“The company is facing challenges from uncertainties not only in business areas, but also from changes in the global macroeconomic environment,” it said.

In the second half, Samsung said it “expects persistent uncertainties in the memory business,” while “overall sluggish demand in the broad smartphone market may limit upside potential” as competition increases.

Samsung is by far the biggest of the family-controlled conglomerates that dominate business in the world’s 11th-largest economy and it is crucial to South Korea’s economic health.

Samsung shares closed down 2.6 percent.