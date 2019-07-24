Agencies

LUXURY GOODS

Hermes sales rise 14.7%

Global trade tensions might have sapped growth for many firms, but luxury handbag maker Hermes International SCA yesterday posted a double-digit percentage rise in second-quarter sales thanks in part to China. In the second quarter the firm recorded a 14.7 percent increase in sales to 1.67 billion euros (US$1.87 billion), beating the consensus of analyst forecasts compiled by both Factset and Bloomberg. Over the first half of the year sales rose by 15.1 percent to 3.28 billion euros.

SOUTH AFRICA

Minister warns on tax

The nation’s 2019-2020 tax revenues could be “significantly lower” than budgeted for and the government might need to borrow more than planned, Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni said yesterday, also citing the cost of support for struggling power utility Eskom. “This could substantially increase the government’s borrowing requirements for 2019-2020, which will require [the] government to revise its funding strategy and current weekly bond issuance at levels beyond what we had planned,” Mboweni told parliament.

INDIA

AIIB drops capital project

The Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has dropped plans to finance a new capital for the state of Andhra Pradesh, after the World Bank pulled its support on Friday last week. The construction of the city, known as Amaravati, is the brainchild of the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who lost power in elections in May.“AIIB is no longer considering the Amaravati Sustainable Infrastructure and Institutional Development Project for funding,” AIIB spokeswoman Laurel Ostfield said in an e-mailed statement.

CHINA

Beef imports soar

Beef imports by the world’s top meat consumer jumped to an all-time high last month as the spread of African swine fever through the nation boosts demand for alternative sources of animal protein. Inbound shipments surged 61 percent on the year to 133,744 tonnes and were up from 123,720 tonnes in May, customs data showed yesterday. Overseas pork purchases last month rose 63 percent from a year earlier to 160,467 tonnes.

BANKING

Santander profit rises 5%

Banco Santander SA posted the best results in years as its surging businesses in the Americas made up for a lackluster performance in Europe. Underlying profit rose to 5 percent to 2.1 billion euros in the second quarter, beating estimates. Banco Santander chairman Ana Botin called it the best quarterly performance in eight years on an that basis. Net income fell due to a one-time charge of 706 million euros for restructuring in Spain and the UK.

BANKING

Investcorp raises US$142m

Investcorp Bank BSC raised about 10 billion rupees (US$142 million) for its first India private equity fund, just months after the Bahrain-based alternative asset manager opened in the nation. The fund is to focus on investments in the consumer, financial services and healthcare industries, and has already deployed 2.7 billion rupees in four companies — Incred, ASG, Zolo and Citykart — Investcorp said in a statement. The limited partners of the fund comprise Indian banks, insurance companies, family offices and international fund of funds, the statement said.