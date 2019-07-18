Taipower reports expanded pretax losses in first half

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

State-owned Taiwan Power Co’s (Taipower, 台電) pretax losses widened to NT$29.7 billion (US$955.75 million) in the first half of this year from NT$24 billion a year earlier, despite revenue rising slightly from NT$265 billion to NT$269.8 billion, a financial statement published on the company’s Web site showed.

“We did not raise electricity rates this year,” Taipower spokesman Hsu Tsao-hua (徐造華) told the Taipei Times by telephone yesterday.

The last time the utility hiked rates was in April last year, when it increased prices by 3 percent.

“Our fuel spending took up almost half of the overall costs,” Hsu said, citing rising fuel prices as one of the main causes of the company’s losses.

Taipower has also increased the proportion of electricity generated by natural gas in an effort to reduce carbon emissions, a move that also entails higher costs, Hsu said.

As the summer heat rolls in, electricity demand is climbing, with power consumption hitting another record-high 37.38 gigawatts yesterday.

Summer electricity rates, which began on June 1 and run through Sept. 30, are about 27 percent higher than the rates from October to May.

“Since the electricity rates are higher during the peak summer months, we hope that it would make up for some of our losses,” Hsu said.

Another state-owned enterprise, Taiwan Water Corp (Taiwater, 台灣自來水), managed to avoid falling into the red, but saw its pretax profits plummet from NT$222 million to NT$13 million in the first half of this year.

The decline was mainly due to NT$200 million in assets depreciation for two engineering projects, and investments in a water purifying facility in Yunlin County and a project to improve water supply in northern Taiwan through the Sindian River (新店溪), Taiwater spokesperson Wu Ching-wen (武經文) said.

“Revenue from our water purification segment has declined, as some large companies are repurposing used water,” he said.

Two other state-owned enterprises fared better.

Oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) reported profits of NT$28.3 billion, albeit down from NT$29.4 billion a year earlier, when international crude oil prices were higher, CPC vice president Fang Jeng-zen (方振仁) said.

However, the company’s petrochemical and natural gas businesses are running smoothly this year, Fang added.

Taiwan Sugar Corp (Taisugar, 台糖) reported pretax profits of NT$718 million in the first six months, thanks to its land leasing business, which brought in income of NT$380 million, a company official surnamed Hsu (許) told the Taipei Times.