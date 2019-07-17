‘Euromoney’ names CTBC Bank ‘Best Bank in Taiwan’

Staff writer

The well-known international financial magazine Euromoney last week announced the “Awards for Excellence 2019” winners and CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行) was named the “Best Bank in Taiwan” for its excellent international strategy and innovative service content.

CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) chief executive officer Daniel Wu (吳一揆) was invited to attend Euromoney’s 50th anniversary in London on Wednesday last week to meet and exchange ideas with global financial and industrial leaders.

As the sole representative for Taiwan’s financial industry, CTBC has manifested its outstanding business performance and brand recognition in the global arena.

Founded in 1969 in London, Euromoney has long been engaged in the development of global financial markets and trends of financial technologies, playing an important part in the course, with a large readership of heavyweight corporate leaders.

To mark its the 50th anniversary, Euromoney hosted a gala dinner in London, inviting DBS Group Holdings Ltd CEO Piyush Gupta, Credit Suisse Group AG CEO Tidjane Thiam and Wu, among other global financial leaders.

Euromoney selects financial institutions with outstanding performance based on the overall profitability, operations, innovation and competitiveness of the previous year.

In his interview with Euromoney, Wu said that CTBC acquired the Japanese Tokyo Star Bank in 2014, and invested in the Thai LHFG Financial Group in 2017, and, along with CTBC’s existing overseas branches, now has a total of more than 260 global business locations in 14 countries, from which overseas revenues accounted for 38 percent of the overall banking profits.

The bank’s strategy of global expansion was recognized by Euromoney.

According to the award organizer, amid the intense competition of Taiwan’s financial markets, CTBC, with its steady growth through a complete business development model, coupled with digital innovation services and international deployment, has continuously made record performances over the years, and thus ranked the most internationalized and most competitive financial institution in Taiwan, earned the “Best Bank in Taiwan” award.

CTBC has already won 96 awards at home and abroad this year, including “Best Retail Bank in Asia Pacific,” “Best Digital Social Media Initiative, Application or Program,” and “Best Frictionless Customer Experience” from Asian Banker magazine as well as “Best Bank in Taiwan” from FinanceAsia magazine.

In addition, CTBC has also been awarded “Asia’s Most Innovative Bank” and “Asia’s Most Open Bank” by International Data Corp (IDC), a world-renowned information technology, telecommunications and consumer technology institution, in its annual Financial Insights Innovation Awards.

CTBC said it would continue to uphold the branding spirit of “We are family” and provide customers with complete and comprehensive financial innovation services, following a consistent path toward the goal of “Best in Taiwan, Leader in Asia,” to become Taiwan’s most trusted financial services organization.