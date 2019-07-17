Circles.Life aims to repeate home success locally

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Singapore-based telecommunications service provider Circles.Life aims to duplicate its success in its home market by attracting local consumers with tailor-made and non-contractual mobile services, a company executive said yesterday.

The company has gained a 5 percent share of the city-state’s mobile market since its debut in 2016, Circles.Life East Asia region president Dick Lin (林偉文) told a media briefing in Taipei.

Taiwan’s telecom market has many similarities with Singapore’s, given its high smartphone penetration rate and mobile Internet use experience, although it is much bigger, with 33 million mobile users, three times larger than Singapore’s 10 million, he said.

Commenting on the cutthroat competition in Taiwan’s market, Lin said Circles.Life would not engage in a price war.

Its ability to offer innovative services cannot be compared with established telecoms, Lin said.

However, Circles.Life is still several steps away from fulfilling its promise of tailor-made mobile services and personalized data plans in Taiwan, which are its biggest selling points.

It is in talks with partners, Lin said, but without giving a timetable.

The company is now just providing Internet connections, text messages and voice call services for users in Taiwan, through networks, leased from Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信), media reports have said.

Circles.Life has declined to say if Chungwa Telecom is a partner.

Mobile users can subscribe to a basic rate plan with 18GB of data for NT$450 a month, or pay NT$200 more to upgrade to its unlimited data plan.

The company is mulling introducing applications and services catering to local users similar to those offered in Singapore, including restaurant and movie ticket booking, rides data checks and device insurance via mobile apps.

Circles.Life last month received its license to provide mobile services as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) in Taiwan.

MVNOs do not have to deploy their own wireless network, but provide voice services and Internet connection through leased networks.

The company’s local unit, Circles Taiwan Pte Ltd (星圓通訊), has 45 employees.