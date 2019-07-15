Staff writer, with Reuters

TECHNOLOGY

Huawei to cut US jobs

Huawei Technologies Co (華為) is planning extensive layoffs in the US as the Chinese company grapples with its US blacklisting, the Wall Street Journal has reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The layoffs are expected to affect jobs at Huawei’s US-based research and development subsidiary, Futurewei Technologies Inc, which employs about 850 people, the Journal said. The layoffs could be in the hundreds, one person told the Journal.

BANKING

FSC confirms bank layoffs

The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) on Tuesday last week confirmed that the Taipei branches of BNP Paribas Securities (Taiwan) Co Ltd (法國巴黎證券投顧) and Deutsche Securities Asia Ltd (德意志證券亞洲) have each dismissed employees to match their headquarters’ streamlining efforts. However, the two companies have no plans to close their operations and leave Taiwan, Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Sam Chang (張振山) said. BNP and Deutsche each have 20 employees in Taiwan. Each firm plans to lay off two equity researchers and close their research departments, Chang said.

SEMICONDUCTORS

TSMC sets payout eligibility

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) on Tuesday last week said that its board of directors has set Sept. 25 as the date of record for common stock shareholders seeking eligibility to participate in the first-quarter distribution, which is to be a cash dividend of NT$2 per share. The board set the ex-dividend date for TSMC common shares for Sept. 19 and shareholders are to receive the dividend on Oct. 17, the first distribution of a quarterly cash dividend in the company’s history.