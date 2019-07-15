Fuel prices to rise this week at CPC, Formosa pumps

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s two major fuel suppliers yesterday announced increases in fuel prices for the coming week, citing tensions in the Middle East and a halt in oil drilling operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

State-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) said it would raise gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.4 per liter and NT$0.5 per liter respectively, effective today.

With the adjustment, retail prices at CPC gas stations would be NT$27.6 per liter for 92-octane unleaded, NT$29.1 for 95-octane unleaded, NT$31.1 for 98-octane unleaded and NT$25.6 for super diesel.

Based on CPC’s weighted oil price formula, the price of crude oil rose US$1.98 in the past week to US$64.84 per barrel due to ongoing tensions between the US and Iran.

Other factors affecting international oil prices included the temporary stoppage of drilling operations in oil fields along the Gulf of Mexico due to Tropical Storm Barry and a decrease in US crude inventories.

Privately run Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) announced identical price adjustments for its gasoline and diesel products in a statement, also to take effect today.

Prices at Formosa gas stations are to be NT$27.6 per liter for 92-octane unleaded, NT$29.0 for 95-octane unleaded, NT$31.1 for 98-octane unleaded and NT$25.4 for diesel.