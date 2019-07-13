Huawei calls on US to remove it from blacklist

AP, SHENZHEN, China

Huawei Technologies Co (華為) chairman Howard Liang (梁華) yesterday said that the Chinese tech giant has yet to see any benefit from US President Donald Trump’s promise to allow US companies to sell some components to the company and called on Washington to remove it from a security blacklist.

The “unjust and unfair” decision to add Huawei, the biggest maker of network equipment for phone companies, to a list that restricts exports is hurting its US suppliers and global customers, Liang told a news conference.

US officials accuse Huawei of facilitating Chinese spying, a charge the company denies, and see it as a growing competitor to US technology industries.

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei (任正非) last month said that the company has cut sales forecasts by US$30 billion over the next two years due to curbs on access to US chips and other components.

Trump last month promised to allow some sales to Huawei, but said it would stay on the “entity list” until talks over Washington’s tariff dispute with Beijing are concluded.

“So far we haven’t seen any tangible change,” Liang said.

“We’re not saying that just because things have relaxed a little, we’re fine with being on the blacklist,” he said. “Actually, we believe our listing on the blacklist should be lifted completely.” Despite the US export restrictions, Huawei revenue grew in the first half of this year, Liang said.

He declined to give details ahead of the release of financial results later this month.

Trump’s export curbs are a blow to US suppliers of chips and other technology for which Huawei is one of the biggest buyers.

Huawei reported earlier that last year’s sales rose 19.5 percent over 2017 to 721.2 billion yuan (US$105.2 billion).

Ren said ahead of that he expected sales to rise 30 percent this year, but those plans were derailed by Trump’s export curbs.

Huawei is deciding how to respond to possible loss of access to Google’s Android operating system for its mobile phones under Trump’s curbs, Liang said.

Huawei, the No. 2 global smartphone brand after Samsung, has developed its own operating system, Hongmeng, but has said so far it has no plans to use it on phones.

“The open Android operating system and ecosystem is still our first choice,” Liang said. “Of course, if America doesn’t let us use it, then might we in the future develop our own Hongmeng as our cellphone operating system? We still haven’t decided yet.”

Huawei is also developing its own chips and other technology that would reduce the amount it spends on US components and help to insulate the company against possible supply disruptions. Huawei announced plans in January for a next-generation smartphone based on its own chips.