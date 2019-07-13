Fubon launches ultra-high-definition television channels

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Fubon Group (富邦集團) chairman Daniel Tsai (蔡明忠) yesterday launched the nation’s first television channels based on 4K technology, also known as ultra-high-definition (UHD) television, as the group seeks to tap further into the media sector.

Long-time TV show producer and host Li Si-duan (李四端) would be the chairman of WIN TV (台灣優視媒體科技), which would broadcast the MOMOTV channels, Tsai said.

Li told a launch ceremony that MOMOTV channels would focus on sports, broadcasting matches for the Chinese Professional Baseball League and the Super Basketball League.

Other channels would cover themes such as knowledge and entertainment, technology, and opinion, Li said.

MOMOTV currently has three channels that play variety shows, dramas and animated shows.

It produces 45 percent of the content of its variety shows and aims to increase that to 70 percent within three years, the firm said.

“We are creating a platform that is more vivid, more rapid, more interactive and more connected,” Li said, highlighting plans to integrate sensor technologies, which would allow increased interaction between viewers and the television such as eye-tracking software.

Tsai said that MOMOTV could provide an important link connecting Fubon Group’s resources from Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控), Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大), Kbro Co (凱擘) and Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體).

Tsai criticized Section 1, Article 5 of the Radio and Television Act (廣播電視法), which forbids the direct involvement of the government, political parties and affiliated officials in radio and television businesses, saying that it hinders the progress of television and suppresses freedom of speech.