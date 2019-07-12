Summer boosts sales at PCSC and FamilyMart stores

By Kwan Shin-han / Staff reporter

President Chain Store Corp (PCSC, 統一超商) and Taiwan FamilyMart Co (全家便利商店) reported steady sales growth last month on robust demand for fresh food, beverages, coffee and ice cream.

PCSC’s sales increased 5.41 percent annually to NT$21.57 billion (US$695.2 million), while cumulative revenue in the first half of the year improved 4.04 percent to NT$125.03 billion.

“Fresh food, cold beverages, ice cream and popsicles sell well in the summer, while sales of City Cafe coffee and preordered Mid-Autumn Festival products also climbed last month,” PCSC said in a statement on Wednesday.

PCSC, which as of last month operated more than 5,500 convenience stores in Taiwan and 2,664 7-Eleven stores in the Philippines, said it plans to enhance its product portfolio and improve its preorder services this quarter, as some traditional holidays approach.

Taiwan FamilyMart’s sales for last month climbed 7.17 percent to a record NT$6.63 billion, while cumulative revenue in the first six months increased 8.39 percent to NT$37.38 billion.

“Overall sales of coffee, tea and shaved ice soared about 50 percent last month,” Taiwan FamilyMart public relations deputy director Wu Tsai-hua (吳采樺) told the Taipei Times yesterday.

“Sales of fresh food, especially light meals, ice cream and popsicles, increased more than 20 percent last month, while beer sales also showed marked annual growth,” the company said in a statement.

Taiwan FamilyMart, which as of last month ran 3,421 convenience stores in the nation, said it would continue promotions of third-party payment methods, and provide a variety of food and beverage products to sustain growth momentum this summer.