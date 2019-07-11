Agencies

EUROPEAN UNION

Sanrio fined over curbs

Authorities on Tuesday fined Sanrio Co, the Japanese firm behind Hello Kitty, for restricting cross-border online sales of toys, mugs, bags and other products featuring the cartoon cat girl. Sanrio yesterday said the 6.2 million euros (US$7 million) fine would be recorded as an extraordinary loss in its fiscal first-quarter financial statement. “It was fined because it violated the bloc’s competition rules with licensing agreements that banned traders from selling merchandise in different countries in the bloc,” European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager said. Sanrio said it had cooperated with the investigation.

CHINA

Factory prices unchanged

Factory prices were unchanged last month from a year earlier, data showed yesterday, reviving the prospect of deflation as a trade spat with the US hits the crucial manufacturing sector. The producer price index came in at zero, down from a 0.6 percent rise in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said. The reading is the weakest since August 2016 and fell short of the 0.3 percent forecast in a Bloomberg News survey. At the same time the consumer price index — a gauge of retail inflation — hit 2.7 percent, the same as last month, which was the highest since February last year.

UNITED KINGDOM

Automakers lift economy

The economy rebounded in May as vehicle factories resumed work following Brexit-related shutdowns. GDP rose 0.3 percent after a decline in the previous month, the Office for National Statistics said yesterday. In the three months through May, GDP rose 0.3 percent. Powering the recovery was the manufacturing sector, as vehicle output surged 24 percent on the month, following a drop of the same magnitude in April. Manufacturing as a whole increased 1.4 percent and provided the biggest contribution to the overall expansion.

AVIATION

Plane tickets to see new tax

France is to introduce a new charge on plane tickets from next year, with revenue used to fund environmentally friendly alternatives, French Minister of Transport Elisabeth Borne said on Tuesday. The “ecotax,” costing 1.50 euros to 18 euros, would apply to most flights departing in the country, Borne said. The only exceptions would be for domestic flights to Corsica and overseas territories, and connecting flights that pass through the country. It would not apply to flights arriving in the country. Shares in Air France-KLM and budget airlines EasyJet PLC and Ryanair Holdings PLC dropped following the announcement. Industry group International Air Transport Association called the ticket charge “misguided.”

TECHNOLOGY

Cisco buying Acacia

Cisco Systems Inc has agreed to buy Acacia Communications Inc for about US$2.6 billion, the technology giant’s latest acquisition as it seeks technologies to meet customer demand for more robust networks. The San Jose, California-based company is to pay US$70 a share, a 46 percent premium to Acacia’s closing price on Monday, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday. Cisco’s latest acquisition makes chips and machines that help translate optical signals into electronic data. Acacia’s products are used to speed the flow of information around data centers and telecommunication networks. The deal is expected to close in the second half of Cisco’s fiscal 2020 year.