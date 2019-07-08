Google inks lease for Tpark building for AI R&D center

Staff writer, with CNA

Google is scheduled to move into the Taipei Far Eastern Telecom Park (Tpark, 台北遠東通訊園區) in New Taipei City early next year, developer Far Eastern New Century Corp (FENC, 遠東新世紀) said on Saturday.

FENC, a subsidiary of Far Eastern Group (遠東集團), said Google has signed a lease for one of the two major buildings in the second phase of Tpark to provide space for its research and development (R&D) into artificial intelligence (AI).

Far EasTone Telecommunications Co (遠傳電信), the telecom service arm of the conglomerate, is to occupy the other building and provide Internet data center services, the developer said.

Google and Far EasTone are expected to create about 2,000 new jobs once they start operations in Tpark, FENC said.

After Google moves into Tpark, it is expected to make more efforts to push for an “Intelligent Taiwan” project, aiming to use Taiwan as a base for the company to develop AI technology, the developer said.

The Intelligent Taiwan project, which was unveiled in March last year, has reached its goal of cultivating more than 5,000 individuals trained in AI and more than 50,000 digital marketers last year.

Google is also expected to team up with local innovations and cloud technology-based firms nearby to facilitate its R&D efforts in AI development, FENC said.

The first phase of Tpark houses several tech firms, including Amazon.com Inc’s innovation center for Amazon Web Services, which offers cloud computing services in New Taipei City.

After the second phase of Tpark is completed, an increase in employment in the park is expected to boost demand for nearby housing, so FENC said it is developing a residential project with a 27-floor building.