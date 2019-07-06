Sunjuice output to rise this year after capacity expansion

By Kwan Shin-han / Staff reporter

Sunjuice Holdings Co Ltd (鮮活果汁), a supplier of concentrated fruit juice, on Thursday said that its annual output would rise from 75,000 to 95,000 tonnes this year after two Chinese factories complete a capacity expansion in October.

As beverage business in China prospers and demand for juice grows, the company has been upgrading its production lines at its factories in Guangzhou and Tianjin, a company report said.

Output at the two facilities would increase 50 percent to 30,000 tonnes by October, it said, adding that a new automated storage and logistics center at its Kunshan factory started operations in the first half of the year, making it more efficient in meeting customers’ needs and reducing delivery times.

The firm on Thursday posted revenue of NT$1.73 billion (US$55.6 million) in the first six months of the year, up 5.79 percent from NT$1.63 billion a year earlier, thanks to more sales channels and a diversified product portfolio.

“Our market share is No. 1 in China and it is still growing as we develop high-quality drinks and products with higher margins,” Sunjuice said in a news release.

The company said it has been increasing its output of plant protein beverages, coffee extract, additives and flavored syrup, as their sales are not affected by seasonality.

Sunjuice sells its products to downstream local distributors, beverage chain stores and food processors such as 85°C (85度C), Happy Lemon (快樂檸檬), Gongcha (貢茶) and more than 700 Chinese brands, it said.

Concentrated juice remains the main growth driver, contributing 56 percent of sales in the first quarter, while fruit pulp made up 40 percent and fruit powder 4 percent, the company said.

Sunjuice shares closed up 0.5 percent at NT$199.5 in Taipei trading yesterday.

The shares have risen 41.99 percent this year.