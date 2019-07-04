Lagarde backed Draghi while at IMF

AP, FRANKFURT, Germany

Christine Lagarde, nominated to head the European Central Bank (ECB), has a politician’s ability to communicate and forge compromise, skills she will need to follow ECB President Mario Draghi’s performance as the central banker credited with defusing the eurozone’s debt crisis with a few well-chosen words.

She has backed Draghi’s stimulus efforts in her current post as IMF managing director, although her exact views on the often-arcane issues involved in central banking are less known.

Lagarde, 63, was nominated by the eurozone’s 19-member governments on Tuesday to succeed Draghi, whose eight-year term ends on Oct. 31.

She said she would “temporarily relinquish” her responsibilities as IMF managing director during the nomination period.

She would be the first woman to serve as ECB head and the first not to come from a central banking job.

Private economists said that Lagarde’s background as France’s minster of the economy and finance, and her tenure as head of the 189-nation IMF should serve her well in running the ECB, even though her training is as a lawyer and not an economist.

Her selection would mean that the world’s two biggest central banks would be run by lawyers.

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is also a lawyer by training.

“She has done an extraordinary job as head of the IMF,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. “She knows the challenges of the European Union better than most given the role she played in managing the European debt crisis.”

The IMF under Lagarde was called upon to supply emergency loans during the crisis to keep financial troubles in Greece and other nations from unraveling the monetary union.

“At the IMF, she has been pretty vocal about doing what is right for the global economy,” said Sung Won Sohn, economics professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. “She has been expressing concerns about slow economic growth around the world and low inflation.”

Under Lagarde’s leadership, the IMF has called for the ECB to continue its monetary stimulus efforts aimed at raising inflation and supporting a recovery that appears to be losing steam.

The IMF’s review of the eurozone last year warned against premature interest rate increases and urged clear forward guidance, that is, promises to keep rates low well into the future.

The report echoed much of what Draghi had been saying, including his urging for governments to do more to support their economies with well-targeted spending and to engage in pro-business reforms.

One of Lagarde’s challenges would be to reconcile inevitable differences in viewpoints on the ECB’s 25-member rate-setting council, especially between indebted southern European nations that tend to support stimulus and northern European officials who are more skeptical of stimulus efforts.

However, in a crisis the president takes center stage, as Draghi showed on July 26, 2012, when he promised to “do whatever it takes” to keep the eurozone from breaking up and then came up with a plan to purchase the bonds of nations facing excessive borrowing costs.

That move calmed market panic surrounding Italy’s ability to manage its debt.

One question is whether Draghi’s successor would have his willingness to be pragmatic and try new policies if the eurozone again runs into trouble.

“With Christine Lagarde, the ECB will get another excellent communicator,” ING Germany chief economist Carsten Brzeski said. “What kind of monetary policies Lagarde really stands for, no one can currently tell. In our view, a continuation of a pragmatic monetary policy stance, as well as a confirmation of ‘whatever it takes’ looks likely.”