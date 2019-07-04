Staff writer, with agencies

CHIPMAKERS

Nanya revenue falls 3.74%

Memorychip maker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday reported that revenue for last month decreased to the lowest level in three months, but its combined revenue for the second quarter increased from the previous quarter, indicating that the first quarter was a bottom for the company. Consolidated revenue last month totaled NT$4.09 billion (US$131.38 million), down 3.74 percent from May and a decline of 52.41 percent from a year earlier, Nanya said in a regulatory filing. Combined revenue for the second quarter totaled NT$12.44 billion, up 9.41 percent from the first quarter, bringing total revenue in the first half of this year to NT$23.81 billion, down 45.12 percent from the same period of last year due to falling prices and weak demand, it said.

CHIPMAKERS

RichWave revenue hits high

Radio frequency IC supplier RichWave Technology Corp (立積電子) yesterday reported record-high revenue for last month as its Wi-Fi front-end modules have seen increasing adoption by major US and European vendors, while orders from a Chinese telecom vendor have continued to increase. Consolidated revenue rose 14.74 percent month-on-month and 6.79 percent year-on-year to NT$257.41 million, the company said in a regulatory filing. Second-quarter revenue totaled NT$666.32 million, up 56.66 percent from the previous quarter, but down 6.46 percent from a year earlier, company data showed. The company’s revenue for next quarter is forecast to increase by 21.99 percent from this quarter to NT$810 million, Capital Investment Management Corp (群益投顧) said in a note.

ELECTRONICS

Sinbon income tops forecast

Sinbon Electronics Co (信邦電子), which produces cables, connectors and modems, yesterday reported better-than-expected revenue for last month, lifting the company’s second-quarter revenue to the highest level in its history. Consolidated revenue last month increased 3.62 percent monthly and 19.81 percent annually to NT$1.68 billion, thanks to steady sales contributions from the medical, automotive, green energy, industrial applications and communications businesses, the company said. In the second quarter, revenue grew to a record NT$4.89 billion, from NT$4.05 billion in the first quarter, it said.

TECHNOLOGY

Firms eye production shift

HP Inc and Dell Technologies Inc plan to move as much as 30 percent of their notebook production away from China to avoid US tariffs, the Nikkei cited anonymous sources as saying. Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sony Corp and Nintendo Co are also looking to move some of their game console and smart speaker manufacturing away from the country, the Nikkei Asian Review cited the sources as saying.

EQUITIES

TAIEX falls on tech stocks

Local shares yesterday fell 121.35 points, as large-cap tech stocks moved sharply lower. Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) dragged the bellwether electronics sector down on news that US-based IC designer Nvidia Corp has shifted its orders from the Taiwanese firm to Samsung Electronics Co for a supply of chips made on the advanced 7-nanometer process. The TAIEX closed down 1.12 percent at 10,743.77 on turnover of NT$111.732 billion. Foreign institutional investors yesterday sold a net NT$8.03 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.