Agencies

AUTOMOTIVE

Chinese sales rose in June

China’s vehicle sales picked up last month after provincial governments announced stimulus plans of their own to revive demand in the world’s biggest automobile market, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce told a briefing yesterday, without giving details. Provincial authorities took action after the central government last month encouraged them to provide “support” for the auto market if they had the capacity. Local governments were also barred from placing any new restrictions on car purchases or limits on new energy vehicles. China’s retail auto market grew 8.2 percent in the first half of the year compared with last year, the ministry said.

CHARITY

Buffett gives more away

Investor Warren Buffett is continuing to give his fortune away. On Monday, he disclosed a donation of US$3.6 billion in Berkshire Hathaway Inc stock to five foundations. He has now given away stock worth about US$34 billion since he started distributing parts of his fortune in 2006. The biggest donation went to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Buffett also gave stock to his own foundation and to the foundations run by each of his three children. He converted 11,250 Class A shares of Berkshire stock to 16,875,000 Class B shares, then donated 16,811,941 shares to the five foundations.

MANUFACTURING

US factory activity slows

US factory activity grew at a slower pace last month for the third straight month as measures of new orders and inventories fell. The Institute for Supply Management on Monday said that its manufacturing index slipped to 51.7 last month from 52.1 in May. Any reading above 50 signals an expansion. While the sector is still growing, the report pointed to an ongoing weakening in US manufacturing. A measure of new orders dropped to 50, which means they were unchanged. Manufacturers are also holding fewer supplies, a sign they are worried that demand could slow further.

TECHNOLOGY

Huawei waiting on US

Huawei Technologies Co (華為) on Monday said it is awaiting guidance from the US Department of Commerce on whether it can resume using Google’s Android mobile operating system on upcoming smartphones. “We acknowledge President [Donald] Trump’s comments related to Huawei over the weekend and will wait for guidance from the Department of Commerce, but have nothing further to add at this time,” Huawei vice president of risk management and partner relations Tim Danks said in response to a reporter’s question about its access to the Android operating system. Trump on Saturday softened his stance on Huawei, allowing expanded sales of technology supplies to it.

ITALY

Budget deficit reduced

The government lowered its current fiscal year budget deficit in a bid to comply with EU rules and avoid sanctions for failing to rein in debt. The deficit is now expected to be 2.04 percent of economic output, according to a person familiar with the issue who asked not to be identified. A draft budget in April envisaged a shortfall of 2.4 percent. Italian bonds yesterday rallied for a fifth day, with 10-year yields dropping five basis points to 1.91 percent, the lowest in over a year. The spread over those on their German peers, a key gauge of risk in the country, fell to 227 basis points, the lowest level since September last year, when the nation’s budget plans roiled markets.