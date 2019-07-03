OPEC inks charter of cooperation with Russia, other allies

AFP, VIENNA

OPEC yesterday formally signed a new charter of cooperation with other major oil producers — including Russia — a day after thrashing out the document at a marathon meeting.

The new agreement between OPEC and its so-called OPEC+ partners is being seen as a sign of the cartel’s efforts to stay relevant in a market that has been transformed by booming US shale oil output.

The growing influence of Russia on the bloc was already in evidence on Monday, when Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak declared that all of OPEC’s ministers had agreed to prolong its daily production cuts.

The cuts had been agreed by Russia and OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan on Saturday, prompting Iran to warn that OPEC could “die” if it were reduced to a rubber stamp for decisions made in advance.

However, Iran did back the extension of production cuts, which are to run until March next year.

Yesterday’s meeting of OPEC+ — a grouping that comprises 24 crude producers including Russia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia and Mexico — was also expected to approve the collective production limits.

Monday’s gathering of OPEC ministers ran almost five hours late as ministers discussed the details of the new charter.

Iranian Minister of Petroleum Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said on leaving the meeting that the charter would have “no impact on OPEC and its mechanism or decisiontaking.”

Saudi Arabian Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid al-Falih late on Monday said that the charter would allow OPEC and the others to establish “a structure for technical meetings, ministry meetings [and] regular summits,” with the OPEC secretariat in Vienna acting as “the main coordinator.”