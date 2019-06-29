Agencies

JAPAN

Factory output increases

Factory output expanded the most in more than a year in May, signaling fresh resilience despite a global economic slowdown and rising trade tensions. Separate data showed core inflation in Tokyo weakened to 0.9 percent this month. Industrial production rose 2.3 percent from a month earlier, beating the 0.7 percent gain estimated by economists, according to the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. Output increased despite an extended public holiday at the start of the month and an escalation of the US-China trade war. The auto sector was a big driver of the expansion in production, with output rising 5.2 percent from the previous month. Auto shipments in May rose 6 percent from a month earlier. Some economists cited demand for vehicles and other big-ticket items ahead of a sales tax increase in October as a possible factor.

AUTOMAKERS

Regulator might fine Nissan

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission aims to fine Nissan Motor Co more than ￥2 billion (US$18.6 million) for allegedly under-reporting the pay of the firm’s former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, a person familiar with the matter said. The commission is to start an investigation into the automaker in July or August, the person said, asking not to be identified, because the matter is private. Depending on the outcome of that probe, the watchdog could recommend that the Financial Services Agency impose a fine on Nissan, the person said. Representatives for the commission and Nissan declined to comment. Japanese newspaper Asahi first reported the fine being sought on June 26.

UNITED STATES

Growth forecast to slow

The economy grew at a healthy 3.1 percent rate in the first three months of this year, but signs are mounting that growth has slowed sharply this quarter amid slower global growth and a confidence-shaking trade battle between the US and China. The gain in the gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic health, was unchanged from an estimate made a month ago, the Department of Commerce reported on Thursday. However, the components of growth shifted slightly with stronger business investment and consumer spending slowing more than previously estimated. Economists believe growth has slowed sharply in the current April-to-June quarter to about 2 percent. They expect similar meager gains for the rest of the year, a forecast that runs counter to the government’s expectations of strong growth above 3 percent.

ELECTRONICS

Canon fined over merger

Canon Inc was fined 28 million euros (US$31.9 million) by the European Commission for moving forward with a takeover of Toshiba Corp’s medical systems unit before seeking merger approval. The Japanese firm deployed a tactic known as “warehousing” that was aimed at circumventing requirements to file for approval, the EU’s antitrust arm said in a statement. The EU has come down hard on companies that do not strictly follow its merger rules, fining Facebook Inc for providing misleading information during the 2014 review of its WhatsApp takeover. It also fined Altice NV last year for similar “gun-jumping” when it implemented its takeover of PT Portugal before it received permission. Altice is challenging the EU decision in court. In Thursday’s case, the commission said that, as a first step, an interim buyer purchased 95 percent of the capital of the unit for 800 euros, while Canon paid 5.28 billion euros for the remaining 5 percent stake.