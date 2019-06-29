Hiwin predicts ‘challenging’ third quarter

By Kwan Shin-han / Staff reporter

Machinery maker Hiwin Technologies Co (上銀科技) yesterday said that it expected the third quarter to be “challenging” as markets are clouded by a US-China trade dispute, while torque motors and new products would fuel momentum in the next two years.

“It would be challenging for the company if the US-China trade dispute worsens and results in higher tariffs,” a company public relations official quoted Hiwin Group (上銀集團) chairman Eric Chuo (卓永財) as saying at a shareholders’ meeting in Taichung.

To avoid uncertainties, the company has been developing new products and expanding its customer base, as its products are vital for industries to move toward intelligent manufacturing, Chou was quoted as saying.

“The company has been developing new products, such as smart ball screws and Datorker Robot Reducers, to form a more complete product portfolio,” the official, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Taipei Times by telephone.

Torque motors and a combination of new products, which are essential components for automation, would drive momentum in the coming two years, the company said in a news release.

The company said that it expected sales to grow in the second quarter, compared with the first quarter, as the market is showing signs of a rebound and orders from clients are increasing.

The company said that its unit in Milan, Italy, is expected to begin operating at the end of this year, while its factory in China began its expansion last week.

Hiwin’s subsidiaries include Hiwin Mikrosystem Corp (大銀微系統), Eterbright Solar Corp (上銀光電) and Matrix Precision Co Ltd (邁萃斯精密).

Hiwin Technologies’ new board of directors yesterday elected Chuo Wen-heng (卓文恆) to succeed his father, Eric Chuo, as the company’s new chairman after shareholders approved the nomination of six board directors and three independent directors.

Chuo Wen-heng, who has been working for the Hiwin group for 24 years, would lead the company with assistance from his father and company president Tsai Huey-chin (蔡惠卿), the company said.

Shareholders also approved the company’s distribution of a cash dividend of NT$7 per common share and a stock dividend of NT$0.3 per share, representing a payout ratio of 39.59 percent based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$18.44.

That also translates to a dividend yield of 2.81 percent based on the stock’s closing price of NT$260.