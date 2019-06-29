Why the central bank does not need to cut rates

Bloomberg

With the policy interest rate stuck near a historic low and banks flush with cash, the central bank is likely to continue with a rather more esoteric tool to guide money markets — certificates of deposit (CDs).

These CDs are the main policy tool the central bank uses to keep the liquidity in markets at a desired level. In its open market operations, the central bank sells them to commercial banks to subtract money from the market, and lets them mature when it wants to inject liquidity.

Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) last week said that Taiwan does not have to follow the US in cutting borrowing costs, but the quantity of liquidity in the Taiwanese banking system “should be heading in a loose direction.”

His message indicates that policy makers plan to use the central bank deposit certificates to tweak the volume of liquidity in markets, rather than adjusting the benchmark interest rate.

When the central bank slows down the pace of issuance, as it did last month and this month, policymakers effectively loosen monetary policy by withdrawing less cash from the markets.

The outstanding amount of the securities shrank from a recent high of NT$7.85 trillion (US$252.6 billion) to about NT$7.45 trillion as policy makers opened the tap to help banks through a seasonal liquidity crunch.

The CDs have different maturities ranging from seven days to two years, each with a different interest rate. The most frequently used one is the seven-day instrument, on which the central bank pays an interest rate of 0.2 percent.

The central bank has used CDs as the main monetary tool to adjust policy stance while keeping the benchmark interest rate unchanged for about three years. Local commercial lenders have tremendous amounts of liquidity, with a high savings rate and lackluster loan demand, meaning a low loan-to-deposit ratio.

That weak loan demand also means that the effect of any interest-rate changes would be limited.