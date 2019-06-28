Staff writer, with agencies

ENERGY

LNG terminal gets approval

The Environmental Protection Administration yesterday approved an environmental impact assessment for state-owned oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan’s (台灣中油) construction of a second liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Taichung. CPC said that it has leased the No. 11 and No. 12 piers at the Port of Taichung from Taiwan International Ports Corp (台中港務) to construct the new terminal. The terminal is needed to maintain the domestic supply of natural gas, CPC said in a statement posted on its Web site. The government plans to boost the proportion of electricity generated by natural gas from about 35 to 50 percent by 2025.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

UPE names two copresidents

Uni-President Enterprises Corp (UPE, 統一企業), the nation’s largest food and beverage producer, on Wednesday elected two senior executives to serve as copresidents in charge of domestic and foreign markets. The board of directors elected Hwang Jau-kai (黃釗凱) and Lee Ching-tien (李清田) to replace Hou Jung-lung (侯榮隆) effective immediately, UPE said in a statement. The board also resolved to issue up to NT$5 billion (US$160.8 million) in unsecured corporate bonds to raise funds for loan repayment and financial structure improvement, the company said.

BATTERIES

Synergy expands production

Lithium battery maker Synergy ScienTech Corp (興能高科技) on Wednesday said that it has added a second plant in Kunshan, China, and has increased the capacity of its first plant from 3.6 million to 4 million units. Total production capacity is projected to reach 5 million units in the upcoming quarter, the company said at an annual shareholders’ meeting in Hsinchu. Synergy ScienTech reported cumulative revenue of NT$836 million in the first five months of this year, up 41.84 percent from NT$589.39 million in the same period last year. Shareholders approved a plan to distribute a cash dividend of NT$1.2 per share, representing a payout ratio of 55.3 percent based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$2.17.

CREDIT

Line unveils rating service

Line Corp yesterday unveiled new services from an artificial intelligence-powered robot receptionist to credit scores, as the operator of Japan’s dominant messaging platform seeks to expand beyond chat. The feature is to go live today in Japan. Line Score would rate users based on information they provide, as well as their interaction with other services on the platform. That would determine interest rates and credit limits for a loan service to be made available this summer, executives said. Line Score would also be used to generate personalized offers and discounts from partners, including Airbnb Inc and branded-goods rental service Laxus Technologies Inc, they said.

EQUITIES

Chinese firm hits 1,000 yuan

China’s equity market finally got its first 1,000 yuan (US$145.42) stock — although only briefly. Liquor giant Kweichow Moutai Co (貴州茅台) yesterday reached a record 1,001 yuan in intraday trading, after advancing as much as 2.2 percent. The stock pared its gain to close up 1.7 percent at 996.35 yuan. The alcohol producer’s shares have rallied 69 percent this year. Reaching that milestone at a time when markets are hobbled by uncertainties ahead of a G20 meeting illustrates the continued flight to quality, analysts said.