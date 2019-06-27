Wistron Medical aims to improve hospital systems

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Wistron Medical Technology Corp (緯創醫學), a subsidiary of contract electronics manufacturer Wistron Corp (緯創), yesterday said that it is cooperating with En Chu Kong Hospital in New Taipei City to develop “smart hospital architecture” and establish an intelligent healthcare ecosystem.

The smart hospital architecture is a system aimed at providing personalized and intelligent bedside healthcare to patients by employing the Internet of Things, big data analysis and artificial intelligence, Wistron Medical said in a statement.

The firm is also launching a series of smart solutions that aids hemodialysis through self check-in systems and notifications of high-risk symptoms in patients through big data analysis, it said.

At En Chu Kong Hospital, Wistron Medical is setting up three main systems aimed at ameliorating hemodialysis treatment, which include ICD-10 smart recommendations.

One system relies on big data analysis to provide doctors with the correct diagnosis code by typing in a keyword.

Another system handles operating room scheduling through analysis of data gathered from the central command system and individual operating rooms.

Wistron Medical said that it is also building a voice-activated communications platform for medical professionals, which could improve their efficiency by simplifying administrative work and accelerating their access to patients’ medical records.

The company has also formally partnered with Kaohsiung Municipal Siaogang Hospital to detect dementia in older people through various applied technologies, such as posture recognition, interactive multimedia and wearable devices designed to monitor physical activity.

Wistron Medical said that it would display its smart solutions at the Taiwan International Medical & Healthcare Exhibition, which begins today and ends on Saturday at the Taipei World Trade Center’s Exhibition Hall 1.