Nissan Motor Co overhaul approved by shareholders

AFP, YOKOHAMA, Japan

Nissan Motor Co shareholders yesterday approved an overhaul intended to strengthen governance at the crisis-hit Japanese automaker, which is still reeling from the Carlos Ghosn scandal and tensions with French partner Renault SA.

Shareholders voted in favor of a series of reforms, including the establishment of three new oversight committees responsible for the appointment of senior officials, pay issues and auditing.

They also approved the election of 11 directors as the firm restructures, among them two Renault executives, as well as Nissan chief executive Hiroto Saikawa.

The reforms are designed to put Nissan on a more stable footing after the shock caused by former boss Ghosn’s arrest on multiple financial misconduct charges.

Adding to the company’s operational woes, net profit fell to a near-decade low in the last business year and it has already warned of “a difficult business environment” for the next 12 months, but the reform plan nearly fell apart after Renault, which owns 43 percent of Nissan, complained that it did not have enough of a say in the new structure.

The crisis was averted when Nissan suggested Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard sit on the appointments committee and Renault chief executive Thierry Bollore on the audit committee.

However, Renault is not represented on the new committee on pay — possibly reflecting longstanding rancor in Japan over Ghosn’s high compensation compared with most other Japanese chief executives.

Saikawa has himself come under pressure, both for the disastrous financial performance of the firm and because the Ghosn protege is seen as a legacy of that era.

He opened yesterday’s meeting at Nissan’s headquarters in Yokohama outside Tokyo by offering his “sincere regrets” over the tumult that has engulfed the firm.

Saikawa assured shareholders that he would protect the independence of Nissan, which is part of a three-way alliance with Renault and Japan’s Mitsubishi Motors Co.

He said that “autonomy” would remain important for Nissan, while vowing to work with Senard to keep the alliance going in “the most sustainable way.”

“The structure of the tie-up could need to be reconsidered if imbalance becomes a factor of instability,” he said.

The three-way alliance is the world’s biggest-selling auto group, but it has been seriously strained by November last year’s shock arrest of Ghosn, long considered one of the most astute and powerful executives in the industry.

Ghosn, who has been sacked from all his roles at the auto firms, is awaiting trial in Japan on charges of underreporting millions of US dollars in salary and of using company funds for personal expenses.