Staff writer, with CNA

EQUITIES

G20 woes weigh on shares

Taiwanese shares yesterday moved lower on thin turnover as investors remained cautious ahead of the G20 summit this week in Japan, where US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) are expected to meet amid trade frictions between the two countries. Selling focused on the bellwether electronics sector, led by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), as old economy and financial stocks also weakened to drag the broader market lower, dealers said. The TAIEX ended down 72.75 points, or 0.67 percent, at 10,706.72 points, on turnover of NT$99.63 billion (US$3.2 billion), the Taiwan Stock Exchange said. Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$1.999 billion of shares, it said.

GOVERNMENT

Survey, university ink MOU

The Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Central Geological Survey yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with National Chung Cheng University to establish a partnership on geological studies, exhibitions and scientific education in remembrance of the 921 Earthquake 20 years ago. The survey said it is looking to reinforce cooperation between the agency and academic institutions to broaden the application of geological studies. The university is in Chiayi County, which experienced the 1906 Meishan earthquake and has since established a research center and museum.

STEELMAKERS

China Steel sales down

China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼) on Monday said that sales and profit last month declined as steel shipments dropped by 27,000 tonnes from April. Consolidated revenue decreased 2 percent monthly to NT$32.37 billion, while operating income and pretax income fell 27 percent and 23 percent to NT$1.79 billion and NT$1.71 billion respectively, the company said. Cumulative revenue from January to last month grew 1 percent to NT$161.76 billion, compared with NT$160.33 billion in the same period last year. However, cumulative operating income dropped 16 percent to NT$9.5 billion and pretax profit decreased 15 percent to NT$9.06 billion, it said.

BIKEMAKERS

Giant approves dividend plan

Giant Manufacturing Co (巨大機械) shareholders on Friday approved a proposal to distribute a cash dividend of NT$4.6 per share based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$7.64, representing a payout ratio of 60.21 percent. They also approved a plan to list Giant Light Metal Technology (Kunshan) Co (捷安特輕合金科技) as Chinese yuan-denominated A-shares. The unit manufactures finished and semi-finished aluminum industrial products.

TECHNOLOGY

CRM expenditures up 15.6%

Global customer relationship management (CRM)-related software expenditures last year reached US$48.2 billion, up 15.6 percent annually, Gartner Inc said in a report yesterday. The category constitutes the fastest-growing domain in which companies has chosen to invest, Gartner said. Taiwanese firms have spent NT$1.8 billion on CRM software, with Adobe Inc, SAP SE, Oracle Corp, Cisco Systems Inc and Salesforce.com Inc making up the top five software firms, taking more than 40 percent of the market share, Gartner said. Microsoft Corp last year moved up to fifth place, replacing Genesys Inc, Gartner added. Nearly one-quarter of software firms’ total revenue comes from CRM products, it said.