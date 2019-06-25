Returning firms reported 6% rise in hires from July

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

Taiwanese businesses which have gained government approval to return home and invest in the nation have reported an average of more than 6 percent growth in their headcounts since July last year, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday, citing a survey conducted last month.

In comparison, the number of people employed in Taiwan last month rose 0.64 percent year-on-year, and was up 0.66 percent annually for the first five months of the year, DGBAS Deputy Director Pan Ning-hsin (潘寧馨) told a news conference in Taipei.

That is not solid improvement, Pan said.

NAME CHECKS

As the Ministry of Economic Affairs has not released the names of all the companies whose investments have been approved, the agency could only survey the 50 whose names were made public and check the data compiled by the Bureau of Labor Insurance, Pan said.

Although many of these firms have not fully implemented their investment plans, they have recruited more employees as they prepare for the establishment of new factories or new production lines, he said.

The more than 6 percent increase in new hirings among the 50 companies is outstanding, compared with the average of less than 1 percent growth for all companies, Pan said.

The headcount is expected to continue growing as more returning firms carry out their investment plans, he added.

DATA CRUNCHING

Overall, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate last month rose to 3.75 percent, up 0.02 percentage points from April and the third consecutive monthly increase, data released by the agency yesterday showed.

While last month’s unemployment rate rose to its highest level in 22 months, the monthly change was slight, it said.

The number of unemployed remained the same from a month earlier at 437,000, while the number of employed rose 4,000, or 0.03 percent to 11.48 million, agency data showed.

Taiwan’s labor force participation rate was 59.07 percent, up 0.01 percentage points, the data showed.

The DGBAS would carefully monitor the job market in the coming months to see if the economic slowdown gripping the nation amid the US-China trade standoff would affect the market, Pan said.

Additional reporting by CNA