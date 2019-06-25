Home / Business
Singaporean telecom launches non-contract plans

Staff writer, with CNA

Circles.Life, a Singapore-based telecommunications service provider, formally launched its service in Taiwan yesterday, hoping its customized and non-contractual mobile services will attract consumers.

The company offers flexible subscription plans that do not require long-term contracts, allowing consumers to choose a plan based on their needs, Circles.Life CEO for East Asia Lin Wei-Wen (林偉文) told a launch event in Taipei.

Consumers can select a plan, apply for a SIM card and pay their bills through the company’s app, without having to visit a physical store, Lin said.

Circles.Life, which said it has a 5 percent share of Singapore’s market and intends to expand to several overseas markets, obtained its operating license from the National Communications Commission last month.

It does not have a wireless network infrastructure in Taiwan, but has leased network services from an unnamed local telecom provider to resell.

Circles.Life hopes to “liberate” customers from long-term contracts as most industry players in Taiwan require clients to subscribe to service plans as long as 36 months, Lin said.

Circles.Life is offering two major plans: The basic monthly plan gives 30 minutes of free calls to any network and Internet usage of 18GB for NT$450 (US$14.46), or the add-on plan offers unlimited Internet usage for NT$200 per month.

