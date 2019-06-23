First pot, now firms look to medical potential of ‘magic mushrooms’

By Kristine Owram / Bloomberg

As cannabis legalization spreads across the globe, another mind-altering drug is trying to follow in its tracks: magic mushrooms.

Denver on May 8 voted to decriminalize the fungus that contains psilocybin, a psychedelic compound popularized by 1960s counterculture. Oakland, California, followed Denver’s lead on June 4 and Oregon is trying to put a similar measure on the ballot for next year.

Advocates say mushrooms have untapped medical potential that could be as big as cannabis, particularly for treating depression and addiction.

The US Food and Drug Administration in October last year granted “breakthrough therapy” status to Compass Pathways Ltd to test the drug for treatment-resistant depression, expediting the development process.

The London-based company says it is proceeding with a large-scale clinical trial in Europe and North America.

In the past few years, researchers at New York University found psilocybin caused a “rapid and sustained” reduction in anxiety and depression in patients with life-threatening cancer, and psychiatrists at Johns Hopkins University discovered mushrooms can help people quit smoking. Another study found the psychedelic can also help with alcohol dependence.

“The medical and therapeutic applications are becoming incontrovertible in a world where depression is one of the most commonly diagnosed conditions,” said Ronan Levy, a former executive at Aurora Cannabis Inc and cofounder of Toronto-based Field Trip Ventures, a start-up focused on therapeutic psychedelics, including mushrooms.

Levy believes it is only a matter of time before others — including many former cannabis executives — realize the potential of psychedelics and start to look for investors.

Interest is already starting to grow in some fields.

Sanjay Singhal, the founder of Audiobooks.com, is funding research into psilocybin and other psychedelics, including a planned study into micro-dosing at the University of Toronto’s Center for Psychedelic Studies.

However, unlike cannabis, research into psilocybin’s medical applications is limited by the fact that the drug remains illegal virtually everywhere.

Denver, for example, has made personal use and possession of mushrooms “the city’s lowest law-enforcement priority,” but selling and distributing the drug is still illegal.

This has been challenging for psychotherapists such as Bruce Tobin, a registered clinical counselor in Victoria, British Columbia, who specializes in treatment of anxiety, depression and emotional trauma.

Tobin has asked the Canadian government for what is known as a Section 56(1) exemption, which gives researchers and physicians access to substances that are prohibited under the country’s Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

He said that there are about 3,000 people in Canada suffering from end-of-life distress who are not responding to other depression treatments.

“This is a group for whom it’s literally true that they have nothing left to lose, and our argument is that for these particular people, psilocybin counts as a reasonable medical treatment for them right now,” even before advanced clinical trials have been completed, he said.

Tobin does not expect to be successful, but is prepared to go to court to fight the decision, much the same way that marijuana advocates did in the landmark cases that led to medical pot legalization in 2001.