Electric planes start small as industry wrestles with emissions

By Laurence Frost and Alistair Smout / Reuters, LE BOURGET, France

An all-electric commuter plane and a small Airbus-backed hybrid are among aircraft programs being touted at the International Paris Air Show, as the industry tries to convince a skeptical public it can deliver on a pledge to halve carbon emissions by 2050.

Israeli start-up Eviation has wheeled out Alice, a battery-powered nine-seater due for its maiden flight later this year, while Airbus and suppliers Safran SA and Daher are showing a scale model of their planned EcoPulse, a similarly sized short-hopper that packs a fuel tank, as well as batteries.

The electric debuts come as European finance ministers are expected later this week to discuss ending aviation fuel tax exemptions to curb greenhouse emissions.

The spread of social media posts “flight-shaming” air travel has also jangled executives’ nerves and added pressure to electrify, following the auto industry’s lead.

However, unlike cars, electric planes must heft their power packs aloft — a reality that limits them to small aircraft on the shortest routes, as even their proponents concede.

“The impact of battery weight is an order of magnitude more severe for us,” said Stephane Cueille, Safran’s head of research, technology and innovation.

The EcoPulse’s engine drives a central propeller and a generator to recharge its batteries and power additional electric props spread along the wingspan, delivering 20 to 40 percent fuel savings on trips up to several hundred kilometers.

Whereas the French plane is still on the drawing board, Alice’s smooth contours can be seen on the tarmac at Le Bourget, north of Paris. Eviation is aiming for a first test-flight later this year and US certification by 2022.

On a single charge, Alice can fly 1,046km at 3048m with a cruising speed of 444kph.

Cape Air, a Massachusetts-based regional carrier, has taken an option to add a double-digit number of the US$4 million planes to its fleet, Eviation said at the show.

The aircraft, with a flattened profile and propellers at its wing tips, was designed as an electric plane from the ground up, Eviation founder and chief executive officer Omer Bar-Yohay said.

“It’s basically a huge battery with some plane painted on it,” he told reporters.

Among signs of growing interest from traditional players, engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC on Tuesday said it had bought the electric aerospace division of Germany’s Siemens AG — which is also one of the suppliers of motors to Alice.

Engineers see a bigger future for hybrids, which can combine lighter, downsized jet engines with an electric boost during take-off and climb, for a 30 percent fuel saving.

The additional thrusters or e-propellers also help stability, allowing a more streamlined airframe to reduce drag and consumption further.

“Then you’re starting to get to the kind of economics and sustainability that’s closer to a bus than it is to aviation historically,” United Technologies Corp chief technology officer Paul Eremenko said during a panel discussion.

UBS Group AG predicts demand for US$178 billion in green aviation technologies by 2040 as they become more mainstream.

“The consumer is probably going to demand an acceleration in this space,” said Celine Fornaro, the Swiss bank’s head of European industrials equity research. “It’s starting to be more present in everyone’s conscience.”