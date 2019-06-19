Agencies

BANKING

Draghi hints at stimulus

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi said at the institution’s annual forum in Sintra, Portugal, yesterday that if the outlook does not improve and inflation does not strengthen, “additional stimulus will be required.” He said the ECB can amend its forward guidance, that rate cuts remain “part of our tools” and asset purchases are also an option. Draghi added that risks from geopolitical factors, protectionism and vulnerabilities in emerging markets have not dissipated and are weighing in particular on manufacturing. The Governing Council will in the coming weeks review how their tools can be used to tackle risks to price stability, he said.

CHINA

New home prices up 0.71%

New home price growth in China quickened last month after government measures to spur demand in smaller cities took effect. The average value of new homes in 70 major cities in Asia’s biggest economy — excluding government-subsidized housing — rose 0.71 percent, according to data released by the statistics bureau yesterday. That was faster than an increase of 0.62 percent in April and a lift of 0.61 percent in March. Last month, 12 cities saw price gains of more than 1 percent, versus six in April.

FINANCIALS

China cuts Treasury holdings

China cut its US Treasury holdings to the lowest in almost two years as the months-long trade conflict dragged on between the world’s two largest economies. The nation’s holdings of notes, bills and bonds declined by US$7.5 billion in April to US$1.11 trillion, according to US Department of Treasury data released on Monday in Washington. The latest numbers were collected before tensions between Washington and Beijing escalated to a new level last month.

VEHICLES

Germany drives EU growth

European car registrations ended a nine-month losing streak to rise marginally last month, helped by a jump in deliveries in Germany. Deliveries rose 0.04 percent to 1.44 million cars compared with a year ago, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association said yesterday. Sales in Germany, the biggest European auto market, surged 9.1 percent to counteract an ongoing pullback in the UK, where uncertainty over Brexit continues to put off consumers from purchasing new vehicles. Spain also declined.

FOOD

Beyond Meat continues rally

Beyond Meat Inc shares yesterday closed at their highest price yet as short sellers felt the burn to the tune of half a billion US dollars. The shares rose 12 percent to US$169.96, extending a rally that has added almost 600 percent to the stock price since its initial public offering (IPO) last month. That has cost short sellers US$560 million in mark-to-market losses since the IPO, including US$97.5 million in Monday’s session alone, said Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of predictive analytics at financial analytics firm S3 Partners.

UNITED KINGDOM

GDP forecast to be flat: poll

The UK economy is likely to flatline in the second quarter and the Bank of England would not raise interest rates until well into next year, a Bloomberg survey showed yesterday. Analysts do not expect the economy to grow at all in the second quarter. They also pushed back expectations for a rate hike to the third quarter of next year from the first quarter.