Staff writer, with CNA

ENERGY

Rebates on new appliances

Until June 2021, consumers buying new energy-saving home appliances will be eligible for an excise tax rebate of up to NT$2,000 per item, the Ministry of Finance said on Saturday. The tax incentive is limited to purchases of new refrigerators, air conditioners, heaters and dehumidifiers that meet the Bureau of Energy’s Level 1 or 2 energy-efficiency standards. The appliances must be for personal use, not resale, the ministry said.

WIND POWER

Industry body inaugurated

The development of offshore wind power could create investment of NT$1 trillion (US$31.7 billion) and 20,000 job opportunities in Taiwan, Minister Without Portfolio Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said at the inauguration of the Taiwan Offshore Wind Industry Association on Thursday. The government has set a goal of reaching 5.5 gigawatts of installed capacity by 2025, which could result in 19.8 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity per year, Kung said. The government also expects offshore wind power development to help cut carbon emissions by 10 million tonnes per year by 2025.

ELECTRONICS

Nvidia to cultivate AI talent

Nvidia Corp is to train more than 5,000 artificial intelligence (AI) and deep-learning workers within three years in Taiwan in collaboration with the Industrial Development Bureau, the company said at an AI summit on Wednesday. Nvidia has already collaborated with Taiwanese companies on various AI-related applications for flaw detection, predictive maintenance, smart production and autonomous machine control. Nvidia global vice president and Taiwan general manager Eunice Chiu (邱麗孟) said AI solutions would help transform and upgrade Taiwan’s manufacturing industry.