Survey finds hiring outlook expected to pick up in Q3

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Most Taiwanese employers aim to raise their headcounts next quarter, although the pickup is less evident among manufacturers, a survey by US human resources firm ManpowerGroup Inc found.

The employment outlook stands at 22 percent for the next three months, up 3 percentage points from this quarter and unchanged from a year earlier, the survey of 1,026 companies found.

The outlook is the brightest for the services sector and wholesale and retail trade, as 29 percent of companies plan to add staff to meet an expected increase in business over the summer, ManpowerGroup said.

The entry of new department stores and other retail outlets suggest a need for more workers, it said.

Summer is the traditional peak season for consumer spending in Taiwan, which is being counted on to prop up the economy this year as exports disappoint due to a global slowdown and the US-China trade dispute.

Mining and construction sector companies reported their strongest hiring mood in four years, with a net employment outlook of 27 percent, as the sector benefits from a pickup in demand for factories as firms move operations home from China to avoid US tariffs, the survey showed.

Job seekers can expect a positive hiring climate in the restaurants and hotels sectors with an employment outlook of 22 percent, while hiring activity is also likely to gain momentum in transportation and utilities sectors with a reading of 21 percent, the survey said.

Hiring prospects are the weakest in the manufacturing sector, with only 17 percent of responding companies looking to increase their staff, as most Taiwanese companies with production lines in China are taking a hit from global trade tensions and are conservative about hiring activity, it said.