MOEA approves three firms’ investments

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday said that it has approved applications from Shian Yih Electronic Industry Co (先益電子) and two unnamed firms to join a three-year program to boost investment in Taiwan.

The three are to invest more than NT$37.6 billion (US$1.2 billion), driving total investment to more than NT$369 billion since the program was launched in January.

Applications from 69 companies have since been approved so far, which will create more than 33,000 jobs, the ministry said in a statement.

Shian Yih, a manufacturer and distributor of LED backlight modules that has been developing LED headlight modules in recent years, plans to invest more than NT$700 million in Taichung Industrial Park (台中工業區) by adding new production lines and upgrading automation equipment, the ministry said.

Its investment would offer an estimated 180 job opportunities, the ministry said.

An unnamed electronics company is to invest more than NT$35.6 billion in southern Taiwan by building new plants and purchasing automation equipment to establish advanced production lines, it said.

The company is to recruit up to 1,354 local professionals in a bid to expand its research capability and production capacity, it said.

A firm that specializes in the production of rubber goods and has more than 10 operational bases around the world plans to invest more than NT$1.2 billion to establish a research and development (R&D) center, the ministry said.

The company also plans to add automated production lines to its plants in Taiwan and aims to develop high value-added products.

Its investment could add an estimated 222 job opportunities, the ministry said.

In other developments, Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) yesterday said that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) mulling establishing a plant in the US was an understandable reaction to the trade friction between the US and China.

“Taiwan’s semiconductor supply chain, from foundry to packaging and testing, is very sturdy and solid,” Shen said when asked if TSMC’s potential investment would affect Taiwanese industries.

The nation’s position in the semiconductor industry chain is indisputable, he said, adding that TSMC is building 3-nanometer (nm) and 5nm plants in Taiwan, which he said would strengthen the industry.

TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) on Wednesday told reporters after the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Hsinchu that the chipmaker was studying the feasibility of setting up a new plant or acquiring a semiconductor plant in the US amid global trade tensions.

Additional reporting by CNA