Agencies

INVESTMENT

Blackstone buying GLP assets

Blackstone Group LP is doubling down on the future of online shopping, agreeing to buy US$18.7 billion of US logistics assets from Singapore’s GLP Pte in what it has said is the world’s biggest private-equity real-estate deal. Blackstone would gain 16.6 million square meters of urban logistics assets, greatly expanding the size of its US industrial footprint, the New York-based company said in a statement late on Sunday. In April, Blackstone reported that its assets under management crossed half a trillion US dollars, to US$512 billion, for the first time.

AUTOMAKERS

Elon Musk unveils SUV plan

Tesla Inc chief executive officer Elon Musk has said that the company’s “default plan” is to produce the Model Y sport utility vehicle (SUV) at its sole auto plant in Fremont, California. The electric automaker makes the Model S, Model X and Model 3 in Fremont, but produces battery packs and drive units at its gigafactory near Reno, Nevada. It has been weighing the pros and cons of each location, including space constraints and labor costs due to the Bay Area’s high cost of living.

ABU DHABI

Growth to average 2.5%

The sheikhdom’s economic growth is to average 2.5 percent in the four years through 2022 as it benefits from higher oil production and prices, S&P Global Ratings said on Friday. Economic growth in the largest and richest of the seven sheikhdoms that make up the United Arab Emirates is expected to accelerate to 2 percent this year from 1.8 percent last year, S&P Global Ratings said in a report. The ratings company said that it expects growth to accelerate to 2.5 percent next year and 2021 before climbing to 3 percent in 2022.

MALAYSIA

Durian fruits bound for China

The country is all geared to satisfy China’s craving for durian, after the Chinese General Administration of Customs has approved imports of frozen whole durian fruit starting on Thursday following an agreement signed in August last year, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Sim Tze Tzin (沈志勤) said. China imports about 300,000 tonnes of durian each year, mainly from Thailand, he said on Friday.

TELECOMS

Plan clears Hawaii hurdle

T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp have inched one step closer to a deal after winning an approval for their merger from Hawaii’s public utilities commission, a filing showed. The approval is subject to certain conditions. The approval means that T-Mobile and Sprint have 18 out of 19 public utility commission approvals. The two companies only need approval from California and the US Department of Justice to complete the deal. T-Mobile’s US$26.5 billion takeover of Sprint has faced a number of regulatory hurdles, with US antitrust officials possibly still wanting to see four nationwide wireless carriers.

FOOD MAKERS

Mondelez mulls cheese sale

Mondelez Global LLC is considering a sale of its Philadelphia soft cheese business as it looks to focus on its faster-growing chocolate and biscuit brands, the Telegraph has reported. Bankers and private equity firms are evaluating the business, the paper said, citing sources. “Philadelphia is a high-quality business for us and provides strong margin and cash flow, as well as scale benefits in several markets,” a Mondelez spokesman said.