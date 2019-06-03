Five more firms to invest in Taiwan

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Economic Affairs on Thursday said that it had approved five more companies’ applications to participate in a three-year government program to boost domestic investment.

The five companies are to invest NT$21 billion (US$664 million), driving total investments by Taiwanese businesses moving production lines back home to more than NT$330 billion since the launching of the program in January.

Thus far, the ministry has approved 66 companies’ applications to invest in the nation, it said, adding that they bring with them more than 31,300 job opportunities.

Universal Microelectronics Co (環隆科技), a consumer electronics component manufacturer, plans to expand its existing plant in Taichung’s Nantun Industrial Park (南屯工業區) by adding information and communications production lines and scaling up its capacity.

Universal Microelectronics’ product portfolio includes magnetic components, power supplies, information and communications components, as well as photonics equipment.

The company is to invest more than NT$900 million, bringing with it 164 job opportunities, the ministry said.

Thinking Electronics Industrial Co (興勤電子), a circuit protection components manufacturer, is to invest NT$1.58 billion in Kaohsiung’s Nantze Export Processing Zone (楠梓加工出口區) by building a new plant for automotive electronics and 5G products, the ministry said. The company’s investment is expected to create 250 jobs, it said.

Zhong Yang Technology Co (中揚光電), a start-up that makes camera lenses for mobile phones, plans to invest NT$770 million to expand production lines, while developing new optical lens products.

The Taichung-based company is expected to require 198 new employees, the ministry said.

Wafer Works Corp (合晶科技), the sixth-largest silicon wafer manufacturer in the world, is to build a research and development (R&D) center focused on material with a low electrical resistance that is used in automobile electronics and Internet of Things applications.

The company plans to invest NT$1.17 billion by building the R&D center at its existing fab in Taoyuan’s Longtan District (龍潭) and recruiting 26 highly skilled technicians, the ministry said.

Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp (景碩科技), an IC substrate maker, also plans to expand existing plants and increase production lines in Taoyuan and Hsinchu, it said.

The company’s products include plastic ball grid array (BGA) substrates and multi-chip-module BGA substrates, the ministry said, adding that it plans to invest up to NT$16.5 billion and offer 498 jobs.