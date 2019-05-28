Agencies

CHINA

Industrial firms’ profits fall

The profits of the country’s industrial companies last month fell 3.7 percent from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement yesterday. That was the biggest drop since 2015, although revisions to the data mean that economists have raised doubts about the reliability of the release. The drop in profits was mainly due to the comparison to high profits a year earlier and also to companies trying to take advantage of a tax change on April 1, the bureau said.

TECHNOLOGY

Apple retaliation ‘unlikely’

Huawei Technologies Co (華為) founder and chief executive Ren Zhengfei (任正非) told Bloomberg that retaliation by Beijing against Apple Inc was unlikely and that he would oppose any such move from China against the iPhone maker. When asked about calls from some in China to retaliate against Apple, Ren said that he would “protest” against any such step if it were to be taken by Beijing. “That [Chinese retaliation against Apple] will not happen first of all and second of all, if that happens, I’ll be the first to protest,” Ren said.

DENMARK

Central bank issues warning

The central bank warned that slowing economic growth in the Nordic country and globally might drive impairments higher in the banking industry and undermine earnings. The large profits reported by the industry since 2010 were mainly because of low loan impairment charges, the central bank said in its semi-annual analysis of financial stability. The risk is heightened by that banks have “ample liquidity,” and therefore an incentive to ease credit policies and make loans they would otherwise decline, it said.

ISRAEL

Firms to support start-ups

Crowdfunding investment platform OurCrowd is joining forces with agri-food technology investor Finistere Ventures and two food-and-beverage companies to invest as much as US$100 million in local start-ups, aiming to help local companies collaborate with global leaders in the industry. The other partners in the consortium are Tnuva Food Industries Ltd — owned by China’s Bright Food Group Co (光明食品) — and Tempo Beverages Ltd, partly owned by Heineken NV.

GERMANY

Iran tensions hurt trade

A business group has said that local companies’ trade with Iran has declined sharply as the US turns up the economic heat on Tehran. Volker Treier, the foreign trade chief of the Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry, told news agency DPA in comments published on Sunday that the country’s exports to Iran were down 50 percent annually in the first quarter, while Iranian exports to it dropped about 42 percent.

AVIATION

Jet Airways ex-chief detained

Indian Immigration authorities on Saturday stopped former Jet Airways chief Naresh Goyal and his wife from traveling to London, an official said, a month after the debt-laden company grounded its fleet. Goyal was taken into custody at Mumbai’s international airport along with his wife, Anita, after authorities recalled a Dubai-bound Emirates Airline flight as it headed to the runway for takeoff, a spokesperson for the immigration department said in a statement. Officials gave no explanation for the couple’s travel ban.