European equities recover on Trump’s signal on trade war

European shares rose on Friday after US President Donald Trump predicted a swift end to a damaging trade war with China.

The market appeared unfazed by British Prime Minister Theresa May’s resignation as leader of the Conservative Party after failing in a final attempt to win parliamentary support for her divorce deal with the EU.

The pan-European STOXX 600 on Friday ended up 2.10 points, or 0.56 percent, at 375.90, but posted a weekly loss of 1.5 percent from 381.51 and remained on track for its first monthly decline since a steep sell-off at the end of last year.

Trump late on Thursday said that US complaints against Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (華為) could be resolved within the broader trade framework, although no high-level bilateral talks have been scheduled yet.

Trump’s comments on Huawei showed the issues were linked, “and that he remains amenable to a broad deal,” Deutsche Bank AG research analysts said.

The STOXX 600 rose on broad-based gains led by the utility sector, gaining 1.3 percent percent for its best day in more than two months.

Mining stocks and insurers followed, while China-focused semiconductors stocks pushed the European tech sector 0.36 percent higher.

Milan’s MIB led the way among country indices with a 1.2 percent rise, recovering from Thursday’s more than 2 percent slide.

Germany’s trade-sensitive DAX on Friday rose 58.63 points, or 0.5 percent to 12,011.04, a 1.9 percent plunge from a close of 12,238.94 on May 17.

London’s FTSE 100 on Friday held gains to gain 46.69 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,277.73 after May’s widely expected announcement. However, that was still a 1 percent drop from 7,348.62 a week earlier.

May said that she would resign by June 7 after failing to deliver Brexit, setting up a Conservative Party contest that would install a new British prime minister who would have to pursue a cleaner break with the EU.

“No surprise with that announcement, the bigger shock would have been if she didn’t announce a date,” Atlantic Markets’ John Woolfitt said.

France’s Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA shares topped the STOXX 600, rising 7.5 percent after the retailer said that its parent company Rallye’s filing for protection from creditors had no impact on the execution of its strategy.

Healthcare stocks Novartis International AG and Roche Holding AG were the biggest gainers. Brokerage Jefferies Group LLC maintained its positive stance on EU large-cap pharmaceuticals and named Roche its top pick.