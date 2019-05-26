Electronics lift TAIEX in mild rebound

Staff writer, with CNA and AFP

Local shares on Friday staged a mild technical rebound after plunging in the previous session as the bellwether electronics sector led the broader market higher throughout the session, dealers said.

However, turnover remained moderate to cap the upturn, as market sentiment remained roiled by rising trade tensions between the US and China, as well as uncertainty over Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (華為) after a business ban imposed by Washington, they said.

The TAIEX on Friday closed up 19.91 points, or 0.19 percent, at 10,328.28, after moving between 10,308.59 and 10,370.97, on turnover of NT$101.47 billion (US$3.22 billion). That was a slide of 0.5 percent from a close of 10,384.11 on May 17.

The market opened up 4.78 points and rose to the day’s high at about 9:30am as contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) bounced back from Thursday’s 3.36 percent slump to boost the weighted index, dealers said.

As the main board moved closer to the nearest technical resistance ahead of the five-day moving average of 10,392 points, some investors shifted to the sell side, which prompted the TAIEX to give up part of its earlier gains by the end of the session, dealers added.

“Despite today’s gains, the local main board remained in consolidation mode after shares suffered a dive yesterday, making the market technically fragile,” Hua Nan Securities Co (華南永昌證券) analyst Kevin Su (蘇俊宏) said.

On Thursday, the TAIEX fell 1.42 percent on the weakness of tech stocks.

“The tech sector as a whole rebounded, but the strength was limited, as there are no signs that Washington and Beijing will resolve their trade disputes anytime soon, in particular after the business ban faced by Huawei,” Su said on Friday.

“As many tech firms in Taiwan, including TSMC, are in Huawei’s supply chain, worries over their future shipments prevented investors from chasing prices for the moment,” he said.

TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, rose 1.3 percent to close at NT$233 after an early high of NT$234, with 35.95 million shares changing hands. TSMC’s gains contributed about 30 points to the weighted index and boosted the electronics sector by 0.44 percent.

TSMC said that it would continue to supply chips to Huawei, as, after a preliminary review, the business is in line with the company’s rules governing compliance management and due diligence for shipments.

Also in the tech sector, IC packaging and testing services provider ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投資控股), a Huawei supplier, rose 0.51 percent to close at NT$58.60 after hitting a high of NT$59.10.

Bucking the upturn of the electronics sector, shares in iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) fell 0.14 percent to end at NT$71.40, off a high of NT$72.20, and smartphone camera lens supplier Largan Precision Co (大立光) lost 0.66 percent to close at NT$3,775 after hitting a high of NT$3,935.

“Select old economy and financial stocks moved higher to help the broader market stay at the previous closing level,” Su said. “I think some investors were willing to park their funds in non-tech stocks as a safe haven amid the current trade friction.”

In the property sector, which rose 0.75 percent, shares in Cathay Real Estate Development Co (國泰建設) rose 3.87 percent to close at NT$25.50, Kindom Construction Co (冠德建設) gained 3.77 percent to end at NT$24.75 and Huaku Development Co (華固建設) added 2.4 percent to close at NT$81 on hopes that returning Taiwanese companies would boost demand for property.