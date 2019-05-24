Ministry approves six more investment plans

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Economic Affairs has approved six companies’ applications to join a three-year program aimed at boosting investment in the nation, the ministry said yesterday.

Pegatron Corp (和碩), Adlink Technology Inc (凌華科技), Rechi Precision Co (瑞智精密) and Fu sheng Industrial Co (復盛工業), along with two other unnamed companies, have been given the green light to invest more than NT$22.1 billion (US$700.54 million), which would create an estimated 1,640 job opportunities, the ministry said.

A total of 61 companies investing more than NT$310 billion and creating more than 30,100 jobs have been approved since the beginning of this year, the ministry said.

Pegatron, a major iPhone assembler for Apple Inc, is to purchase a plant in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店) to produce high value-added products, such as Internet-of-Things (IoT) sensors, the ministry said.

The company also plans to increase its production lines and add automated equipment to its two plants in Taoyuan’s Gueishan District (龜山).

Overall, the company is to invest up to NT$14.9 billion and create 1,000 job opportunities, the ministry said.

Adlink, an industrial computer peripherals supplier, plans to increase research and development (R&D) investment and establish smart production sites in Taiwan, as it seeks business opportunities in the IoT, edge computing and artificial intelligence areas.

Compressor maker Rechi is to expand the production capacity of its plant in Taoyuan’s Guanyin District (觀音) by adding smart production lines.

The company expects to create 212 job opportunities.

Industrial air compressor supplier Fu Sheng plans to establish an R&D center and smart production site in New Taipei’s Sanchong District (三重), creating 41 job opportunities.

One of the two unnamed companies is engaged in microwave communications and plans to invest in the Hsinchu Science Part (新竹科學園區), while the other one is a molding company, which has pledged to invest NT$1.4 billion in Taoyuan.