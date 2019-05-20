TSMC keeps global ranking as third-largest IC supplier

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, remained the third-largest IC supplier in the world in the first quarter of this year, data released on Thursday by market advisory firm IC Insights showed.

TSMC posted US$7.096 billion in sales in the January-to-March period, down 16 percent from last year amid weaker global demand, but its ranking remained unchanged, the data showed.

Global semiconductor giant Intel Corp replaced Samsung Electronics Co as the world’s largest IC supplier, as the South Korean firm’s sales revenue plunged due to declining prices of dynamic random access memory chips and NAND flash chips used in storage, IC Insights said.

Intel posted US$15.80 billion in first-quarter sales, little changed from last year, while Samsung’s sales revenue fell 34 percent from last year to US$11.99 billion, the data showed.

SK Hynix Corp, another South Korean memorychip maker, saw its sales revenue fall 26 percent annually to US$5.90 billion, but it remained the fourth-largest IC supplier, the data showed.

US memorychip giant Micron Technology Inc ranked fifth on sales of US$5.48 billion, down 27 percent from a year earlier.

US chipmaker Broadcom Inc was placed sixth on sales of US$3.94 billion, down 4 percent from last year, ahead of US rival Qualcomm Inc (US$3.72 billion, down 4 percent), Texas Instruments Inc (US$3.20 billion, down 4 percent), Toshiba Memory Corp (US$2.36 billion, down 31 percent) and Germany’s Infineon Technologies AG (US$1.35 billion, down 1 percent), IC Insights said.

HiSilicon Technologies Co (海思半導體), the semiconductor manufacturing arm of Huawei Technologies Co (華為), registered the fastest growth among the top 15 IC makers, with sales expanding 41 percent to US$1.76 billion, lifting the company to No. 14, up from No. 25 last year.

Sales revenue posted by the top 15 suppliers in the first quarter fell 16 percent from last year to US$68.47 billion, IC Insights said.