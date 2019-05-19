Omega-3 lambs and Fitbit cows: New Zealand responds to alternative protein threat

By Charlotte Greenfield / Reuters, WINDWHISTLE, New Zealand

At Dave Harper’s family farm in New Zealand’s scenic Canterbury region, a painstakingly bred flock of lambs is grazing, not on grass, but on a field of herbs selected to unlock healthy omega-3 fatty acids in the animals’ meat.

Known as “Te Mana lambs,” they are part of an effort by the nation to future-proof its agricultural sector from the threat of meat and dairy substitutes based on synthetic proteins or plant-based alternatives.

Aimed at occupying a similar niche as premium wagyu beef, each Te Mana lamb has a unique number and has been tracked, weighed and scanned since it was born.

“We’ve got to tell our story better and we can’t do that unless we collect the information... Everything’s got to be right,” said Harper, whose farm hosts the lambs for their final few weeks grazing on chicory herbs after being brought down from the mountainous high country.

The lambs have received millions of New Zealand dollars in government funding in a joint venture with meat company Alliance Group. Both want to cut the country’s dependence on shipping bulk commodities and move up the value chain into luxury products with burnished ethical, environmental and health credentials.

New Zealand relies on agricultural farming and processing for 8 percent of its GDP, among the highest in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, so has a lot to lose as synthetic food gathers momentum.

With an ideal climate, plenty of arable land and a long farming history, New Zealand is the world’s top dairy exporter, and ranks second and seventh for sheep meat and beef exports respectively.

“I see this as both an opportunity and threat to New Zealand, depending on how we react to this emerging reality,” New Zealand Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor said. “Animal welfare, labor standards, environmental management and food safety systems must be the best in the world.”

DISRUPTIVE THREAT

The global meat substitutes market is predicted to reach US$6.4 billion by 2023, according to research firm Markets and Markets, still a tiny fraction of the multitrillion dollar traditional meat market, but growing quickly.

Asia, New Zealand’s top agricultural export market, is the fastest growing region.

High-profile investors are pouring in.

Vegan burger maker Beyond Meat Inc, which counts Microsoft Corp founder Bill Gates and actor Leonardo DiCaprio among its backers, saw shares surge after its initial public stock offering, reflecting ravenous investor demand.

Impossible Foods Inc, which makes a meatless plant-based burger and is backed by celebrities such as Serena Williams and Katy Perry, this week announced it raised US$300 million ahead of a possible initial public offering.

Dairy is also at risk, particularly in the ingredients business, which relies on products such as milk powder and dairy-protein casein in everything from cakes and cookies to salad dressing and chewing gum.

San Francisco-based Perfect Day plans to roll out dairy-like ingredients based on yeast cultures within the next two years, while Ripple Foods is selling a milk substitute, derived from yellow peas, throughout the US.

New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd, the world’s biggest dairy exporter, has taken note. It made a modest investment — it has not disclosed the exact value — in US-based Motif, a start-up using fermentation technology to create ingredients that mimic milk and egg proteins.