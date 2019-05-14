Compal profit dips 20% on Intel CPU shortage

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶電腦), the world’s biggest notebook computer maker, yesterday said that net profit last quarter declined 20 percent quarterly as a shortage of Intel Corp central processing units (CPUs) weighed on shipments.

A spike in non-operating losses to NT$311 million (US$10 million) due to a strong US dollar that increased its interest payments drove down net profit, Compal said.

Net profit fell to NT$1.35 billion from NT$1.7 billion in the final quarter of last year, and was down 3 percent from NT$1.39 billion a year earlier.

Last quarter’s net profit was the weakest in seven quarters.

Earnings per share dropped to NT$0.31 from NT$0.39 in the previous quarter and NT$0.32 a year earlier.

However, gross margin improved to 3.6 percent, from 3.1 percent in the prior quarter and 3.4 percent a year earlier.

Laptop shipments this quarter would likely grow by a mid-single-digit percentage as the CPU shortage continues to limit shipments, while non-PC product shipments are expected to grow by a double-digit percentage from last quarter, Compal said.

Separately, HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday posted losses of NT$2.5 billion for the first quarter of this year as it struggled to transition into a virtual-reality (VR) headset maker from a handset supplier.

It was the company’s fourth consecutive quarter of losses.

The figure compared with losses of NT$4.4 billion in the previous quarter and net profit of NT$21.1 billion a year earlier.

Losses per share were NT$2.98 last quarter, while gross margin was 14.7 percent, the company said in a statement.

HTC’s sales momentum last month continued to lose steam as revenue sank 71.77 percent annually to NT$592.65 million, after plunging 66.51 percent to NT$2.94 billion in the first quarter, as sales of VR products failed to offset a decline in handset sales.

It last month said that it had begun early shipments of its new VR headset, Viv Focus Plus.

The new headset gives enterprise users the ability to seamlessly interact with virtual environments with the same freedom as PC VR devices, HTC said.