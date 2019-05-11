Agencies

RETAILERS

Reliance to buy Hamleys

Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, sealed another deal to expand his retail footprint and add heft in a battle with Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc in India. Reliance Brands Ltd agreed to purchase the 259-year-old British toy store chain Hamleys from C.Banner International Holdings Ltd for almost ￡68 million (US$88.5 million) in cash, the unit of Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd said in a statement on Thursday. The transaction would “catapult Reliance Brands to be a dominant player in the global toy retail industry,” it said. Adding Hamleys would give Reliance 167 stores across 18 nations. The company is already a master franchisee of the toy store in India, where it operates 88 outlets. Hamleys, which was founded in 1760 and opened its flagship store on London’s Regent Street in 1881, has been something of an international hot potato.

AUSTRALIA

Growth outlook slashed

The central bank has slashed its near-term growth outlook and is relying on persistent jobs market strength to cushion a property-driven downturn in household spending. The economy is expected to expand 1.75 percent in the year through next month, versus 2.5 percent seen three months earlier, and is then forecast to lift to 2.75 percent for the rest of the forecast period, the Reserve Bank said in Sydney yesterday. It made substantial cuts to the outlook for consumption and dwelling investment, despite all forecasts being premised on two cuts in the cash rate. “Growth in the Australian economy has slowed and inflation remains low,” the central bank said in its quarterly statement on monetary policy. “Subdued growth in household income and the adjustment in the housing market are affecting consumer spending and residential construction. Despite this, the labor market is performing reasonably well, with the unemployment rate steady.”

PACKAGING MAKERS

BillerudKorsnas touts AI

From watching pulp cook for hours on end and tracking parasite bugs on satellite photographs to handling lengthy legal documents, Swedish forest companies are creating new jobs they would never ask a human to do. Packaging maker BillerudKorsnas AB has been an early adopter of artificial intelligence (AI) by using the technology to analyze thousands of diagrams to determine just how long it needs to cook its wood chips before they turn into pulp. While that process could be done manually, it says it would be difficult to find any human who would be willing to spend all day just looking at such charts. “A machine can review large data quantities and find patterns in ways we humans just find too boring,” BillerudKorsnas director of intellectual property management Olle Steffner said. “Tasks such as monitoring processes or analyzing diagrams will hardly be missed by anybody. Our staff is needed for other things.”

INTERNET

Netflix buys Chinese show

Netflix Inc is acquiring the rights to another show from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s (阿里巴巴) Youku (優酷) video service, stepping up efforts to serve Chinese-speaking viewers around the world. The US streaming giant purchased the rights to a romantic comedy called I Hear You. Netflix is to stream 24 episodes of the show in 190 nations and regions starting on Wednesday next week, Alibaba said in a statement. Netflix has been investing in Chinese-language programming for distribution outside China. Demand for that content is growing and entertainment companies want a bigger slice of the market.