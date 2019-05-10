Novartis to buy Takeda’s eye-disease assets

Bloomberg

Novartis AG agreed to pay US$3.4 billion for eye-disease assets that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co is selling after its US$62 billion acquisition of Shire PLC earlier this year.

The main product in the deal is Xiidra, a prescription eye drop for adults with dry-eye disease.

Along with US$3.4 billion in cash upfront, Novartis said in a news release that it would pay as much as US$1.9 billion in milestones.

Xiidra had about US$400 million in sales last year, Novartis said.

Novartis expects the deal to close in the second half of the year and plans to bring over about 400 employees.

The drug could generate peak sales of as much as US$1.4 billion, according to Elizabeth Krutoholow, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst.

The transaction is the first major deal for Takeda since CEO Christophe Weber said in January that the Japanese company plans to move quickly on disposals to reduce debt after its takeover of Shire.

Novartis has just spun off its Alcon contact-lens and surgical-products unit, but previously transferred eye drugs from the unit to the main pharma business in 2016.

Xiidra competes with Allergan PLC’s blockbuster Restasis. Dry-eye disease is a common condition that can hinder daily activities ranging from reading to driving.

Under chief executive Vas Narasimhan, Novartis is narrowing its focus on cutting-edge drugs for cancer and rare diseases, and betting on treatments such as gene therapies to potentially cure severe illnesses.

In his first year at the helm, the new chief split with Alcon, ditched a stake in a consumer-health venture and carried out three crucial acquisitions to revamp the Swiss firm.

Takeda has laid out a scenario of a potential US$10 billion in divestments in an effort to deleverage as net borrowings more than doubled with the takeover of Shire.

The company is looking to divest overseas businesses where it is not an industry leader and does not have critical mass.