Google bucks smartphone price trend with new Pixel

AFP, MOUNTAIN VIEW, California

Google on Tuesday bucked the soaring smartphone price trend, unveiling a high-performance Pixel handset aimed at the middle of the market as part of a wide-ranging pitch to developers of its new hardware, software and privacy efforts.

The Pixel 3a phone, which includes many of the artificial intelligence (AI) features of its flagship devices, is priced from US$399, executives said as Google opened its annual I/O developers conference near its headquarters in Mountain View, California.

“There has been a troubling trend of high-end phones getting more expensive,” Google head of hardware Rick Osterloh said. “So, we challenged ourselves to deliver a high-end experience in a new Pixel 3a starting at US$399.”

The new Pixel is available at Google’s online shop.

Osterloh said that the price is about half that of latest-generation premium smartphones, but is built with camera, digital assistant and other features found in top-end handsets.

“They just redefined what a mid-priced phone can do,” Forrester Research principal analyst Frank Gillett said at the event. “But they didn’t tell us what compromises they made on the hardware.”

Google’s expertise is software, so getting features such as AI to work on less-costly smartphones plays to the Internet giant’s strength, Gillett said.

Enabling AI to handle sophisticated features on a smartphone means that less user data needs to be shared with online data centers to handle tasks, Google chief executive Sundar Pichai said while discussing steps being taken to strengthen privacy and security of users.

“We always want to do more for users, but do it with less data over time,” Pichai said. “We strongly believe that privacy and security are for everyone.”

Google stepped up its hardware ambitions last year with the acquisition of the smartphone division of Taiwan-based HTC Corp (宏達電).

The Pixel 3a device is being introduced as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co have boosted prices of their newest handsets to more than US$1,000, and with Google’s flagship Pixel 3 selling from about US$800.

Google also introduced a Nest Hub Max device that combines a 25cm display with a camera, microphone, sound system and a digital assistant.

Smarts built into the Max include facial recognition that allows the device to personalize experiences and even alert owners when someone it does not recognize is in a home, executives said.

The Max is to be priced at US$229 when it launches later this year in Australia, Britain and the US.